Cummings L Anthony Thomas
4d ago
this is exactly why he will never become president because only the Floridians like him wake up people nobody else in the country can stand him
Milton Potthast
3d ago
Once again he is going to let the Florida taxpayers pickup the tab on this one. I have to laugh at how people in Florida let this happen.
FFS
4d ago
Republican cancel culture at work. Disney should fund any candidate that runs against DeSantis
