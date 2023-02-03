ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Tony Romo vs. CBS? Cowboys Ex Responds to 'Lazy' Criticism

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4WwK_0kbWdi6b00

“You’re going to fail all the time,” Cowboys ex Tony Romo says of his TV experimentation, adding that he has “work ethic and commitment.”

FRISCO - Did Tony Romo - proclaimed as a prescient genius when he retired from the Dallas Cowboys and first joined the CBS NFL booth in 2017 - suddenly get “lazy”? his broadcasting style was widely praised.

That is the accusation being leveled now at Romo, 42, who took criticism recently from media reporters who insist that he has “gotten lazy” with his pregame preparation and that his CBS bosses as a result staged an “intervention” to make him work harder.

Romo’s response via an interview with the New York Post

“I think you’re always evolving,” Romo said. “Some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t do that.’ But I always trial-and-error a bunch and sometimes it works.

“You’re going to fail all the time,” he said of the experimentation, adding that he has “work ethic and commitment.”

One wag, though, questioned that commitment by wondering how Romo could be working the Bengals at Chiefs AFC title game while being unaware of a major storyline - the eventually-losing Bengals referring to KC’s Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium” because of Cincy QB Joe Burrow’s success there.

Romo countered by claiming that the volume of people who stop him on the street to compliment him on his work is "quadruple from my first two or three years.”

CBS has denied the “intervention” angle, essentially agreeing with Romo’s portrayal of the setup.

Romo, in the middle of a 10-year contract that pays him $17 million annually, says this is simply about him having “the ability to adapt and learn.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 21

dude
4d ago

Why are people making such a big deal about “sports reporting/announcers”? It’s really just so meaningless.

Reply
4
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
espnswfl.com

Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt is an Absolute Smoke Show

The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL. They have appeared in 5 straight AFC Championship games and 3 of the last 5 Super Bowls. Andy Reid is one of the most reliable coaches in the league. Eric Bieniemy continues to get passed up for head coaching jobs, but he continues to put a top-5 offense on the field year in and year out. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Dee Ford, and the list goes on and one. They are one of the best run organizations in the entire NFL. And looking and who will eventually take over as team owner, they will have the hottest owner in NFL history. Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. And get to know her name.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable

For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
DENVER, CO
TODAY.com

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthew Mahomes' relationship timeline, from high school to the NFL

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, may be a Kansas City power couple these days, but their romance began as teenagers in an East Texas town. Patrick Mahomes, 27, is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the 2017 NFL Draft. For his work in 2018, his first full year as a starter, Mahomes was named the league’s Most Valuable Player. At 23, Mahomes was the youngest recipient of the award since Dan Marino in 1984.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Hilarious Offer For Jerry Jones

As part of an upcoming Super Bowl ad campaign, future Hall of Fame tight end is getting involved in a ton of media activities this week. And during one interview, he made a tempting offer to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Gronkowski offered his services as a ...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Mavs big man Christian Wood’s fiery 4-word take on trade rumors as deadline passes

There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is the biggest NBA trade deadline move for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs indicated their intention to win it all this season by going all-in on the enigmatic point guard, which many consider a high-risk, high-reward type of scenario for them. However, also worth noting is the team’s decision to hold on to Christian Wood past the deadline. It may not be of the same gravity as the Kyrie acquisition, but this move will also have a significant impact on Dallas the rest of the way.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Tony Romo reflects on criticism: 'You can’t please everyone'

CBS lead NFL analyst Tony Romo has again addressed his performances coming off his widely criticized call of this year's AFC Championship Game. "You’ve gotta stay true to who you are," Romo told Connor Toole of BroBible. "You can’t please everyone. I know that because the number of people who come up to me has quadrupled since the first two or three years. The thing is, the people who really love you aren’t gonna keep going out of their way to say, 'I love you.' They’re not going to keep tweeting 'He’s the best' every week, right? So, that goes away and then you hear more negative stuff, but that’s just noise. At the end of the day, my goal is just for the viewer at home to really feel the game. That’s what I tried to do with the AFC Championship."
CBS Sports

Roger Goodell speaks ahead of 2023 Super Bowl, says 'TNF' flex scheduling possible, defends NFL officiating

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave his state of the league address on Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, and had plenty of interesting tidbits about the future of the league. Goodell addressed the NFL's officiating situation, flex scheduling for "Thursday Night Football," more international games in Germany, future Super Bowl sites, and a reveal of one of the influential voices that led to the Pro Bowl becoming a flag football game.
ARIZONA STATE
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy