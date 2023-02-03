Tony Romo vs. CBS? Cowboys Ex Responds to 'Lazy' Criticism

“You’re going to fail all the time,” Cowboys ex Tony Romo says of his TV experimentation, adding that he has “work ethic and commitment.”

FRISCO - Did Tony Romo - proclaimed as a prescient genius when he retired from the Dallas Cowboys and first joined the CBS NFL booth in 2017 - suddenly get “lazy”? his broadcasting style was widely praised.

That is the accusation being leveled now at Romo, 42, who took criticism recently from media reporters who insist that he has “gotten lazy” with his pregame preparation and that his CBS bosses as a result staged an “intervention” to make him work harder.

Romo’s response via an interview with the New York Post

“I think you’re always evolving,” Romo said. “Some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t do that.’ But I always trial-and-error a bunch and sometimes it works.

“You’re going to fail all the time,” he said of the experimentation, adding that he has “work ethic and commitment.”

One wag, though, questioned that commitment by wondering how Romo could be working the Bengals at Chiefs AFC title game while being unaware of a major storyline - the eventually-losing Bengals referring to KC’s Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead Stadium” because of Cincy QB Joe Burrow’s success there.

Romo countered by claiming that the volume of people who stop him on the street to compliment him on his work is "quadruple from my first two or three years.”

CBS has denied the “intervention” angle, essentially agreeing with Romo’s portrayal of the setup.

Romo, in the middle of a 10-year contract that pays him $17 million annually, says this is simply about him having “the ability to adapt and learn.”

