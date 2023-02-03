Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO