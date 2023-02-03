ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

theregistrysocal.com

DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

CREW Orange County Event Attracts Large Turnout of Professionals in Commercial Real Estate

Inaugural event focused on wellness and financial health to nurture mind, body and spirit. Irvine and Newport Beach, CA – A myriad of guests and members from CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Orange County attended the launch of the chapter’s inaugural event: “Balanced: An Exclusive Retreat” on Friday, January 20 at the Lido Hotel in Newport Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Suzy Valentin Realtor

Corona, CA real estate market update

In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of February 5, 2023. Currently there are 179 single family residence homes for sale in Corona, CA. They are selling between $490,000 to $2,999,999.
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market

Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Barrera named new Economic Development Manager

Jorge T. Barrera has been named Riverside’s economic development manager. Currently Modesto’s economic development director, Barrera has worked in government for more than 20 years, according to a statement on Riverside’s website. Barrera’s first public sector job was development specialist in Riverside County’s economic development agency. For...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

MoVal lands another electric vehicle maker

A Luxembourg company will make light commercial vehicles powered by electricity at Karma Automotive’s Moreno Valley manufacturing facility. Production of B-ON’s delivery trucks is expected to start this year, with full-scale production slated for 2024, according to a statement on the city’s website. Terms of partnership between...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Report: Palm Springs among top 25 small cities with highest roadway fatality rates

City leaders and others who frequently express alarm at the number of transportation fatalities here may have a good reason, a report last week appears to confirm. Driving the news: Data from a new study conducted by the U.S. Department of Transportation, released Thursday, shows Palm Springs has some of the highest roadway fatality rates in the nation for a city its size.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs to welcome San Miguel de Allende as its new sister city

The Palm Springs Sister City Committee will welcome an official delegation from its first “Twinned City,” San Miguel de Allende to Palm Springs from Feb. 6 through Feb 9. A signing ceremony will take place February 8, at 10 am at Palm Springs City Hall. The Committee has operated for only 14 months and with The post Palm Springs to welcome San Miguel de Allende as its new sister city appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta woman claims backyard vandalized by neighboring housing development

A La Quinta woman is seeking answers after a neighboring housing development allegedly cut down several of her ficus trees without giving her notice. News Channel 3 spoke to Nancy Dunn and is receiving answers from the Vista Dunes Courtyard Homes. Nancy Dunn says she left her home for three short hours in December, when The post La Quinta woman claims backyard vandalized by neighboring housing development appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
newsantaana.com

New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.

Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February

If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA

