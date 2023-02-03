Read full article on original website
Jer Abeyta
4d ago
California politicians sure know how to waste taxpayers money on frivolous pipe dreams that only help a few! If it came out of their own private accounts these daydreams would never happen!?!?!
Audrey
4d ago
Agree worst money spend. I rather spend the money somewhere else than the metro. It mostly used by homeless people than regular people.
B B
4d ago
We could have had a monorail system by now for a fraction of the cost using the existing freeway rights of way. The foolish and irresponsible politicians sold out to special interests. California was a great State. At the top of the heap is Newsom.
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Two Multifamily Properties in Los Angeles Secure $14.7MM in Financing
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — Ory Schwartz, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s Los Angeles debt/equity office, arranged combined financing of $14.7 million for two multifamily properties consisting of 147 units in Los Angeles, California. Northmarq arranged the transactions for a regional development company through its correspondent relationship with a life insurance company.
theregistrysocal.com
Optimus Properties’ 225-Unit Mixed-Use Project in Pico Rivera Moves Forward
Pico Rivera, a city just southeast of Los Angeles, will soon see new development following the City’s approval of the 225-unit The Mercury project. During a recent City Council meeting, a general plan amendment required for the development to take shape was approved, ultimately paving the way for the project planned at 8825 Washington Blvd.
theregistrysocal.com
90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood
As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood’s homeless problem will explode when tenant protections expire in 2024
Once again I can’t express this anymore clear and with the Inglewood city council preparing to take legislative action to receive grant funds to hire a homeless service coordinator, citing its own staff report that homelessness is yet an increasing and ever-evolving problem that’s hard to get a handle on despite the City’s carefully scripted-like Broadway show denying homelessness, housing instability, or the fact that the “Inglewood’s Renaissance ” so to speak continues to be a driving force behind the increase in homelessness and housing instability not only here in Inglewood but across Los Angeles County.
KABC
LA County giving away free money. Of course it comes from your tax dollars.
LA County Calling On Nonprofits (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County is gearing up to award millions of dollars to nonprofits and community-based organizations. The funds come from American Rescue Plan programs. Groups can apply for grants and contractor opportunities at ceo-dot-la-county-dot-gov-slash-contracting. Biden: Chinese Balloon Will Not Alter...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Montebello, CA
Montebello is a vibrant city in the San Gabriel Valley of Los Angeles County, California, and is known for its charming historical sites, numerous parks, and lush foliage. It's the perfect destination for a budget-friendly getaway. From picturesque parks to monolithic historical sites, there are plenty of things to see...
theregistrysocal.com
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
theeastsiderla.com
$50,000 off El Sereno Traditional, $70,000 cut on Boyle Heights 2-on-a-Lot, $75,000 chop on Historic Filipinotown Fourplex
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. El Sereno Traditional: $50,000 off a four-bedroom home near Cal State L.A. Now asking $849,900. Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!. Happy...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Ponies Up Money for Small Landlords With Tenants Who Haven't Paid Rent During Pandemic
They’ve taken trips to Hawaii and Paris. One went to Mexico and swam with dolphins. Others took small getaways to San Francisco, Yosemite and Big Bear. These are all vacations that landlords claim their tenants have taken during the pandemic, likely on their dime, because their tenants weren’t paying rent.
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Honors CHP Officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman With Medal of Valor for Separate Heroic Actions in San Luis Obispo and Marysville
February 6, 2023 - Governor Gavin Newsom has recognized California Highway Patrol officers Ryan Ayers and Kenneth Weckman for their actions that went above and beyond the call of duty by awarding them with the Governor’s Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor – the highest state award for valor presented to a public safety officer.
theregistrysocal.com
Champion Real Estate Refinances 55-Unit Student Housing Property in Los Angeles for $16.1MM
Los Angeles, CA — Despite a challenging capital markets climate, Champion Real Estate Company (“Champion”), announced today that it has refinanced Victory on Portland, a 55 unit/139-bed student housing property located at 2353 Portland Street in Los Angeles California for $16.1 million. The company secured the long-term, fixed rate financing through Wintrust Bank. The refinance comes after an active 2022 when Champion acquired over 1,500 beds nationally at four different universities.
theregistrysocal.com
IRA Capital Sells 157,322 SQFT Retail Plaza in Ventura for $66MM
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Poinsettia Plaza, a 157,322-square-foot shopping center in Ventura, California. The asset traded for $66 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller, IRA Capital. “The sale of...
onscene.tv
Brutal Freeway Crash Leaves 1 Dead In Studio City | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02/06/23 2:19 A.M. LOCATION: Northbound 101 Freeway at Lankershim Blvd CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a five-vehicle accident two people injured. The first victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The second victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD paramedics. At this time no age or gender of the victims is available. The crash is under investigation by the CHP For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Claims of active shooter at Inland Empire schools are hoaxes, police say
Claims of an active shooter at several Inland Empire high schools made Tuesday morning are false, police officials said. Rancho Cucamonga Police Department officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Alta Loma middle and high schools around 8:45 a.m., but upon arrival, no evidence of a shooting was found. Similar calls made to […]
Low-income and don't own a car? Check if you can get $1,000 via new program
Unless you are living with family in a big city like Chicago or New York City, you will need your own car to go anywhere in the country. Most Americans own their personal vehicles that they use to travel miles. However, there are some people who cannot drive and prefer hiring a driver who can bring them anywhere.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
L.A. Council approves relocation assistance following rent increases for tenants
The City Council adopted an ordinance today requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases.
theregistrysocal.com
Housing Authority of LA Buys 85-Unit Apartment Portfolio for $38MM
In an effort to create more affordable housing options, The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles is buying up more apartment properties. According to a fourth quarter multifamily market report from Kidder Mathews, the HACLA recently purchased two apartment properties totaling 85 units for $38 million, or $447,059 per unit. The properties, LA1440 & LA1446, were sold by HEV Holdings LLC, the report shows.
The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles
Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
