Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles thanked his friends, family, coaches and fans in a social media post on Saturday announcing his plans to pursue the NFL. “We all have a vision, an imaginary path we believe is our destiny. As clear as the vision can be at times to ourselves, only God knows the true path, the true, the absolute plan,” he said. “If there is one thing I’ve learned from my journey, it is no matter how dark life seems at times, moments of adversity have provided me an opportunity for unimagined growth, humility and appreciation.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO