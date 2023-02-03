An illustration inspired by Valentine's Day was an obvious choice for the February cover, notes Kay Reynolds, the illustrator. But Reynolds’ spin is not obvious. “As someone who is both queer and not a fan of the holiday, I wanted my take to be different, authentic to my experiences, and of course incorporate a local Madison flavor. Enter: gay cardinals on State Street,” says Reynolds, who uses the pronouns they/them.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO