If you are on Isthmus’ reader lists you have likely received some emails that contain sponsored messages — what we call “sponsored content,” to distinguish it from the editorial content, including stories and columns, that is created by our journalists. In January, we sent out sponsored messages on behalf of Bethke Heating & Air Conditioning, based in Verona, the Clean Lakes Alliance, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the health of our lakes, and Beer and Cheese Fest, a locally produced festival bringing together craft breweries and area cheesemakers (Isthmus created the festival but the paper’s most recent owners now own and run it).

