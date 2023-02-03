Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery

Police are asking for the public's help in finding three men accused of robbing a cellphone store at gunpoint in east Houston.

Surveillance video released by Houston police on Thursday shows two men with guns enter the store in the 7000 block of Harrisburg Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Police said a third man was already inside the store, posing as a customer. When the other two men came inside, he also pulled out a gun.

The group forced all of the employees and customers into the back of the store and took money and phones, police said. Surveillance video shows the men threatening the victims with their guns.

They fled the scene in a white, four-door Toyota sedan with front right quarter panel damage and passenger door damage -- possibly a Corolla or Camry, according to HPD.

All three suspects wore hooded jackets and sweaters and were armed with pistols, police said.

The video shows all of the suspects wearing black face masks. One of the men also wore neon goggles.