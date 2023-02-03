ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston police search for 3 men armed with pistols in east Houston cellphone store robbery

ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wukby_0kbWaJ3V00

Police are asking for the public's help in finding three men accused of robbing a cellphone store at gunpoint in east Houston.

Surveillance video released by Houston police on Thursday shows two men with guns enter the store in the 7000 block of Harrisburg Boulevard around 3 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Police said a third man was already inside the store, posing as a customer. When the other two men came inside, he also pulled out a gun.

The group forced all of the employees and customers into the back of the store and took money and phones, police said. Surveillance video shows the men threatening the victims with their guns.

They fled the scene in a white, four-door Toyota sedan with front right quarter panel damage and passenger door damage -- possibly a Corolla or Camry, according to HPD.

All three suspects wore hooded jackets and sweaters and were armed with pistols, police said.

The video shows all of the suspects wearing black face masks. One of the men also wore neon goggles.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at
www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Comments / 21

Joe and Asha
4d ago

gotta love the face masks.. another reason crime has gone way up. in the past someone walking into a store or bank wearing a mask would have immediately raised a red flag, now it's just normal

Reply
7
Eddie Trammell
4d ago

That's what's wrong with wearing hoodies all the time... They hide too many faces... People didn't use to run around covering their faces all the time

Reply
2
 

