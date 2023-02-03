Read full article on original website
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinatorThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: FLOTUS invites Miller to attend State of the Union AddressThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
The Hockey Writers
Would Dylan Larkin Waive No-Trade Clause to Join Maple Leafs?
During the NHL’s All-Star Game on Saturday evening, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings stated the following: “Playing with Mitch Marner is probably the highlight of my trip so far.”. Might This Comment Mean Anything?. That comment leads to speculation about whether a player (Larkin) might be...
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
At the beginning of the 2022-23 season, one of the teams that got off to a surprisingly good start was the Philadelphia Flyers. Under first-year coach John Tortorella, they got off to a hot start, but things slowly started going south and now they find themselves on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture looking in. As the March 3 trade deadline grows closer, it looks more and more like they will be sellers, looking to move some bodies to contenders.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Oilers: Trade Deadline Partners Once Again?
As the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline draws closer, the expectation is that the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers will be active. Edmonton will likely buy in an attempt to get over the hump and reach the Stanley Cup Final. Detroit, on the other hand, is expected to sell as their rebuild continues.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Golden Knights, Blackhawks, Oilers, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are conflicting reports about what the St. Louis Blues have told Ivan Barbashev about his future with the team. Are the Vegas Golden Knights going to be buyers or sellers at this season’s NHL Trade Deadline? Sam Lafferty is drawing interest from a number of competitive teams.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Ducks’ Loss to Stars
The Anaheim Ducks returned from their All-Star Break last night and put their season-high three-game winning streak on the line against the Central Division leader Dallas Stars. It was the third and final meeting of the season between the two teams, each earning a victory previously. Dallas would have the last laugh, however, finishing off the Ducks 3-2 in the shootout. It was a back-and-forth contest that included high offensive output by both offenses, a goaltending battle, and an extra session full of exciting action and chances for both sides to get the win. Let’s look at some takeaways from game 51 for the Ducks.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Why the Avalanche Are Succeeding in 2023
After a turbulent start to the 2022-23 season in which injuries to several significant contributors beset them, the Colorado Avalanche appear to have turned a corner heading out of the All-Star Break. The reigning Stanley Cup champions own an 8-5-0 record since Jan. 1. They have won seven of their last 10 matchups by a cumulative total of 38-23 while taking advantage of a lighter schedule to start 2023.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Must Make Trades Now, But Reunions Are Possible
The St. Louis Blues have not had anywhere near the season they expected. Coming into the 2022-23 campaign, they expected to be at least a playoff team, if not a top competitor for the Stanley Cup. Now, officially less than a month away from the NHL Trade Deadline, they are more likely to be in the hunt for Connor Bedard than for the Stanley Cup. Though the tables have turned unexpectedly, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong now needs to lean into his reality and do his best to optimize his position in the absolutely loaded 2023 Draft. With a bevy of unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on his roster, that means making several trades between now and the March 3 deadline.
The Hockey Writers
4 Top Contenders To Battle Over Blackhawks’ Sam Lafferty Trade
When it comes to questions about the demand for certain names at the NHL Trade Deadline, competition tends to heat up for players who have: 1) a good dollar value attached to their contract 2) some term remaining on their deal 3) unique skills that are hard to find at a good price. It doesn’t necessarily have to be in that order that teams will prioritize the skill set of a possible deadline addition, but in the case of Sam Lafferty of the Chicago Blackhawks, he’s got all three of these things attached to his name and that has Stanley Cup contending teams salivating.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Oilers’ Brett Kulak
The Edmonton Oilers have been exploring the idea of adding a left-shot defenceman for the top-four for some time now and there may be a move coming by the trade deadline. But where does that leave the current defence group? Darnell Nurse is the team’s top defenceman and isn’t going anywhere, whereas the three right-shot defenders may be safe for now if it’s a lefty the Oilers are targeting. That means a decision may come down to Philip Broberg or Brett Kulak.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Red Wings, Hurricanes, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Patrick Kane has been given a list of teams that are interested in trading for him. How did he respond? The Boston Bruins aren’t likely to be interested in Timo Meier unless David Pastrnak decides to test the free-agent market. Dylan Larkin knows...
The Hockey Writers
3 Deadline Assets Oilers Should Gladly Trade a First-Rounder For
While there are a couple of holes to fill, the Edmonton Oilers are a pretty good team. In a summer where the NHL Draft is deep, Edmonton should be picking later in the first round and in a typical year, that would be a pick worth moving if the player coming back in a deadline deal fell anywhere in the range of solid potential playoff performer to an impact piece that could help in a stretch run. Maybe not so much this season. This summer, moving that pick requires serious thought.
The Hockey Writers
4 Kraken Players Who Are Key to a Playoff Push
No one expected the Seattle Kraken to be competitive when they launched before the 2021-22 season, and likely no one expected them to be this good in their second season. Now fans are expecting them to make the playoffs, and they must start their push now. Kraken Past to Present.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames’ Prospects Making Great Progress in 2022-23
As the boys from the big club (apart from Nazem Kadri) take time off for the NHL All-Star Break, there is a great opportunity for Calgary Flames fans to quickly check in on the team’s future hopefuls. The American Hockey League’s (AHL) Calgary Wranglers are rolling right now; they have the most points (62) and goals for (162) in the entire league through 43 games. Because they share a rink, one doesn’t have to look far to see their levels of success, both team and individual. Especially after the relatively successful NHL call-up and four-game audition for top prospect Jakob Pelletier this year, fans have much to look forward to. Matthew Phillips also had a cup of coffee earlier this year, though he was noticeably not afforded the same opportunities with the Flames as Pelletier.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Stars Should Target Patrick Kane
Life is good these days for the Dallas Stars. They entered the All-Star Break in first place in the Western Conference. As of Monday night, they’ve allowed the fourth fewest goals in the league. They’re in the top-10 in scoring. The 2022-23 season is as off to as good a start as they could have hoped for.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Have 3 Wingers the Golden Knights Could Use
The Vegas Golden Knights announced last week captain Mark Stone will be out of the lineup indefinitely after he underwent back surgery. The injury likely means the forward is out for the season. As a result, the organization will likely need a winger to replace their captain, and the Vancouver Canucks could be a trade partner.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Kane Has Matured Despite What Antropov Recalls of Him
Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers have been a perfect match. The power forward co-led the 2022 Playoffs with 13 goals and was an instrumental piece in helping the team reach the Western Conference Final. Moreover, he’s become one of the team’s leaders on and off the ice in Oil Country.
The Hockey Writers
Breaking Down Beauvillier’s First Game as a Canuck
Anthony Beauvillier made his much anticipated Vancouver Canucks debut in a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. The former New York Islander was one of three assets the Canucks got back as part of the Bo Horvat trade and, based on line combinations, looks to be a player Rick Tocchet wants to play in the team’s top-six. Here is what went right and what areas need improvement from his first game in a Canucks jersey.
The Hockey Writers
What Maple Leafs Fans Should Know About a Timo Meier Trade
Recently, the name Timo Meier has come up among Toronto Maple Leafs fans and hockey writers as a possible trade deadline acquisition. In this post, we’ll take a look at Meier and the possibilities of the Maple Leafs actually bringing him to the team. Who Is Timo Meier?. Meier...
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Top Goals and Saves From First Half of Season
The Anaheim Ducks officially closed out the first half of their 2022-23 season last week when they beat the Arizona Coyotes for the second time in four games, in overtime by a score of 2-1. Trevor Zegras, who is getting better with every passing game, scored the game-winner that sent the Ducks into the All-Star Break. Before they return to action on Monday (Feb. 6) with their season-series finale against the Dallas Stars, let’s look at some of their more electric goals, assists, and saves from the season so far.
