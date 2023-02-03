As the boys from the big club (apart from Nazem Kadri) take time off for the NHL All-Star Break, there is a great opportunity for Calgary Flames fans to quickly check in on the team’s future hopefuls. The American Hockey League’s (AHL) Calgary Wranglers are rolling right now; they have the most points (62) and goals for (162) in the entire league through 43 games. Because they share a rink, one doesn’t have to look far to see their levels of success, both team and individual. Especially after the relatively successful NHL call-up and four-game audition for top prospect Jakob Pelletier this year, fans have much to look forward to. Matthew Phillips also had a cup of coffee earlier this year, though he was noticeably not afforded the same opportunities with the Flames as Pelletier.

2 DAYS AGO