ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
IDAHO STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
focushillsboro.com

Opioid Protests Draw Over 200 People To The Oregon State Capitol

Survivors and advocates of Oregon’s drug and alcohol addiction issue shared their stories at the state capitol on Wednesday. There were many recountings: Overdosing on fentanyl caused the death of a companion. A son’s drug addiction therapy required him to leave the state. A member of parliament who hasn’t touched alcohol in almost 50 years.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Man Dies After van Careens Down Steep Embankment in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in southern Idaho involving a van that drove over steep embankment. Police say at around 1:21 p.m. on Sunday in Twin Falls County, on Thousand Springs Grade Road, a 73-year-old man from Jerome was traveling westbound in a 1996 Ford Econoline Van. He lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway over a steep embankment.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
themanual.com

These rejected license plates sum up how the people of Oregon ended their 2022

There’s nothing more thrilling as an adult than driving around and seeing a really funny — or really horrible — license plate. The joys of being older, right? Sometimes the license plates are so bad you wonder if someone actually paid for them, or if they were an unfortunate victim of someone at the DMV with a ridiculous sense of humor. Check out this list of rejected vanity plates in Oregon in 2022 to see which one you would cringe to get or which one you would consider paying to sport on your car.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Hillsboro Teenager Receives A Make-A-Wish Oregon Grant To Attend The 65th Grammy Awards

Make-A-Wish Oregon granted the wish of a Hillsboro youngster whose life was threatened by a physical condition to go to the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. This week was the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, one of the most prominent music award programmes in the world. The adolescent from Hillsboro and their parents were able to attend the concert, where they saw their favourite bands play and interacted with those who work in the music business.
HILLSBORO, OR
ksl.com

Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion

WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
philomathnews.com

How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
OREGON STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Inside the hunt for a serial kidnapper, and a bloody finale

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon have released details of a long and arduous hunt for a man who they say beat his girlfriend unconscious and killed two men in crimes committed in two separate towns. Law enforcement authorities say 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster shot himself Tuesday and later died at a hospital, just hours after police discovered him hiding in the crawlspace of a home where two men were found slain. Authorities say the men were killed sometime between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning and died of blunt-force trauma. Foster had been charged with attempted murder and other crimes after his girlfriend was discovered unconscious and bound on Jan. 24. She remains in critical condition.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy