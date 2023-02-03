ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Chuck Puke
3d ago

That will buy a lot of tents and tarps... grocery carts. Oh goody.....Oregon and Portland are such great stewards of the people's tax money.

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed

Over the next two years, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to invest more money in education for the state’s youngest learners, ensure ninth graders are on-track to graduate and address racial inequities for students and educators. She also wants to improve literacy rates and lower child care costs. She’s proposing a budget that represents an […] The post Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
newsnationnow.com

Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Opioid Protests Draw Over 200 People To The Oregon State Capitol

Survivors and advocates of Oregon’s drug and alcohol addiction issue shared their stories at the state capitol on Wednesday. There were many recountings: Overdosing on fentanyl caused the death of a companion. A son’s drug addiction therapy required him to leave the state. A member of parliament who hasn’t touched alcohol in almost 50 years.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Workers In Portland Cheer At A Tentative Deal And The End Of The Strike

The union and the city of Portland reached a tentative deal on Sunday, turning a planned demonstration for striking municipal workers into a party. A Portland Wastewater worker named Will Tucker claimed that in his nearly 17 years with the city, he has witnessed cut after cut. “When it came...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon

In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Oregon housing and the governor’s goal

When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
InsideHook

Drought Threatens Century-Old Colorado River Agreement

In 1922, the governments of seven state — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and California — agreed to the Colorado River Compact, which established a framework of regulations known as the Law of the River. Now, with much of the southwestern United States grappling with drought conditions as a result of climate change, the Law of the River faces what could be described as an existential threat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Kotek proposes $200 million for semiconductor plan

Gov. Tina Kotek has proposed $200 million toward Oregon’s probable bid for federal money to promote domestic manufacturing of semiconductors and advanced research into science and technology. The money, in the form of Oregon Lottery funds, is included in her recommended state budget for the two years starting July...
OREGON STATE
oregonbusiness.com

EWEB Spokesperson on How the Utility is Preparing for Rising Demand

The spokesperson for Oregon’s largest publicly-owned utility discusses what other cities can learn from its Eugene analysis. In December, the Eugene Water & Electricity Board (EWEB) published its Integrated Resource Plan, in which the public utility predicted demand for electricity would start to increase 2% per year starting in 2030.
EUGENE, OR

