Chuck Puke
3d ago
That will buy a lot of tents and tarps... grocery carts. Oh goody.....Oregon and Portland are such great stewards of the people's tax money.
Reply
2
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan
Umatilla Electric Cooperative will use a nearly $90 million federal loan to upgrade its grid in eastern Oregon. (Robert Zullo/States Newsroom) The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of...
Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed
Over the next two years, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to invest more money in education for the state’s youngest learners, ensure ninth graders are on-track to graduate and address racial inequities for students and educators. She also wants to improve literacy rates and lower child care costs. She’s proposing a budget that represents an […] The post Kotek proposes $13.5 billion for education but critics say more is needed appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
newsnationnow.com
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
focushillsboro.com
All 30 Oregon Senators Support A Bill To Force Out-Of-State State Workers To Pay Their Own Travel Fees
Tim Knopp, a senator from Oregon, sponsored a bill that has the backing of senators from both political parties. Those state workers who perform their duties remotely on a full-time basis and who reside in another state would be barred from obtaining any kind of travel reimbursement under Senate Bill (SB) 853.
focushillsboro.com
Opioid Protests Draw Over 200 People To The Oregon State Capitol
Survivors and advocates of Oregon’s drug and alcohol addiction issue shared their stories at the state capitol on Wednesday. There were many recountings: Overdosing on fentanyl caused the death of a companion. A son’s drug addiction therapy required him to leave the state. A member of parliament who hasn’t touched alcohol in almost 50 years.
OPINION: Oregon graduation numbers increase but inequity remains
Dana Haynes, managing editor of Pamplin Media Group, says Oregon graduation numbers are up however graduation inequity remains.
Opinion: 4 policies Oregon should embrace for better K-12 educational outcomes
Saultz is professor of educational policy at Pacific University. Kerr is vice president of education policy implementation at Results for America. Pitts is director of impact and communications for Center for Reinventing Public Education. Between federal pandemic relief dollars and a new state tax, Oregon’s K-12 public schools have benefited...
focushillsboro.com
Workers In Portland Cheer At A Tentative Deal And The End Of The Strike
The union and the city of Portland reached a tentative deal on Sunday, turning a planned demonstration for striking municipal workers into a party. A Portland Wastewater worker named Will Tucker claimed that in his nearly 17 years with the city, he has witnessed cut after cut. “When it came...
opb.org
Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon
In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
hh-today.com
Oregon housing and the governor’s goal
When she took office this month, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced her goal that 36,000 new houses be built in Oregon per year. She knows that this requires more than wishing it so. Since then, she has fleshed out her goal with a state budget that proposes to allocate hundreds...
focushillsboro.com
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
kpic
Oregon lawmakers debate slashing money to Measure 110, frustrating recovery advocates
SALEM, Ore. — State lawmakers are debating taking away millions of dollars of grant funding related to Oregon's drug decriminalization law -- legislation that recovery advocates are fighting. The Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance said House Bill 2089 could pull as much as $60 million from addiction recovery services.
Report on Measure 110 shows more than 60,000 people struggling with addiction were helped
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drug addiction and overdoses are affecting every corner of the state. Oregon saw a three-fold increase in opioid overdose deaths in a recent two-year span. The controversial law Measure 110 was put in place to help people access recovery services. A report was just released on how the program has been going.
Drought Threatens Century-Old Colorado River Agreement
In 1922, the governments of seven state — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and California — agreed to the Colorado River Compact, which established a framework of regulations known as the Law of the River. Now, with much of the southwestern United States grappling with drought conditions as a result of climate change, the Law of the River faces what could be described as an existential threat.
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Kotek proposes $200 million for semiconductor plan
Gov. Tina Kotek has proposed $200 million toward Oregon’s probable bid for federal money to promote domestic manufacturing of semiconductors and advanced research into science and technology. The money, in the form of Oregon Lottery funds, is included in her recommended state budget for the two years starting July...
Portland area preschool taxes and predatory tactics: Steve Duin column
Nate Gelbard has been living in Multnomah County since 2001, most recently in Arbor Lodge. He has an uncomplicated, uncompromising approach to paying taxes. “I pay my property taxes every year because they send me a bill,” says Gelbard, who just left Oracle – where he spent eight years providing cloud security – to work for a tech firm based in Holland.
oregonbusiness.com
EWEB Spokesperson on How the Utility is Preparing for Rising Demand
The spokesperson for Oregon’s largest publicly-owned utility discusses what other cities can learn from its Eugene analysis. In December, the Eugene Water & Electricity Board (EWEB) published its Integrated Resource Plan, in which the public utility predicted demand for electricity would start to increase 2% per year starting in 2030.
focushillsboro.com
These Rejected Licence Plates Sum Up Oregonians Feelings Towards The Year 2022
As an adult, there is nothing more entertaining than coming across a licence plate that is either hilarious or repulsive. Ah, the perks of being older. It’s hard to tell sometimes if a licence plate was legitimately paid for or if it was the result of a joker’s antics at the DMV.
Portland watchdog says city should waive fines for those who failed to pay new homeless services, preschool taxes
A Portland government watchdog says the city’s tax department should waive penalties for all high-income households that failed to pay a pair of newly created taxes to fund homeless services and universal preschool — or at least inform people that they are eligible to have the fines canceled or refunded.
Comments / 4