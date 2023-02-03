Read full article on original website
Related
1037theriver.com
Meet Morty and Marty the Colorado Pine Martens Who Love Pictures
There is so much beauty and cool wildlife in Colorado. Sometimes the photos of the wildlife that gets shared on social media are frightening and sometimes it's cute. Recently I started seeing some sweet little faces pop up on a Colorado Wildlife Photography page I follow. The faces were of Pine Martens captured by Debbie Bain who lives outside of Basalt, Colorado at almost 8000 feet elevation.
Comments / 0