The Windows Club
Best FAT32 Format Tools for Windows 11/10
Although it is easy to format a partition FAT32 in Windows 11/10, it could sometimes be challenging for some people. That is why you can use one of these free FAT32 Format Tools for Windows 11/10. What is FAT32 Format Tool?. A FAT32 format tool helps you format the hard...
The Windows Club
How to remove Non-printable Characters in Excel?
In this post, we will show you how to remove non-printable characters in Excel. The first 32 characters in the ASCII character table (a standard data-encoding format for communication between computers) are non-printable characters. These characters aren’t displayed (or printed) but tell the application how to format the data. Backspace (ASCII Code 08), Carriage Return (ASCII Code 13), Horizontal Tab (ASCII Code 09), and Line Feed (ASCII Code 10) are some examples of non-printable characters.
The Windows Club
How to install and use DaVinci Resolve on Windows PC
There are only a few good professional video editing software programs available for PC. Adobe Premiere Pro, Sony Vegas, and DaVinci Resolve. There are a couple of other programs, but these three are the programs used by professionals around the world. Out of three, DaVinci Resolve is a free software program that is developed by Blackmagic Design. It is good to edit videos and make color corrections to your videos without compromising on the quality of your videos. In this guide, we show you how to use DaVinci Resolve on Windows PC.
The Windows Club
How to Find and Replace Text Color in Excel
In this post, we will show you how to find and replace Text Color in Excel. Text color, also known as the forecolor, is the color in which the text is displayed in Microsoft Excel. By default, this is set to Black. You can manually change the text color for part of the text or the entire text in your Excel data using the Font Color option. In some cases, the data may contain multiple occurrences of the same text whose color needs to be changed. If your Excel file is quite large, changing the forecolor manually will be tiresome and time-consuming. In this post, we will show you how to use the ‘Find and Replace’ feature to change text color in Excel.
The Windows Club
Easy AntiCheat Error 30004 in Warhammer 40000 Darktide
Easy Anti-Cheat Launch Error 30004 error when trying to play Warhammer 40000: Darktide, then this post is sure to help you. Warhammer 40000: Darktide is one of the popular games; however, a lot of users have complained that they tried to launch the game, but couldn’t due to the error code.
The Windows Club
What is SSL Stripping attack? How to prevent it?
The internet has become a part of our life. It is one of the necessities we have today. Without the internet, we cannot imagine our lives nowadays. When something has become such an indispensable tool in our lives, the threats they pose are also higher. We need to be careful about the links we click, the websites we browse, and the downloads we do. If we are not careful, our devices might be vulnerable to attacks that phish on our data, and details. The scams that occur via the internet are rampant and if we are not alert, we might be the next to be scammed. One such issue we face while browsing the internet is an SSL stripping attack. In this guide, we explain to you what is SSL Stripping attack and how to prevent an SSL stripping attack.
The Windows Club
How to change and configure Microsoft Edge Proxy Settings
Learning how to change and configure Microsoft Edge Proxy Settings is quite important to users who would like to protect their online privacy. Many web browsers, including Microsoft Edge, have features that support proxy. However, some users don’t know to go about it, which is relatively simple. A proxy server intercepts your computer network traffic before it gets to you; it’s just another remote computer. The are many reasons why users switch to a proxy, but the main one is to get an extra measure of online security.
The Windows Club
How to add Noise to Videos in Windows 11/10
Are you looking for a solution to add noise to your videos on Windows PC? Noise is usually added to videos to make their look and feel more realistic or found footage. It appears as grain or artifacts in the video clips and makes the audience believe that the clips are real. It also makes looks videos old, noisy, rough, and distorted. If you want to apply noise to video clips, this post will interest you. Here is a complete guide showing you how to apply noise effects and filters to your videos.
The Windows Club
How to remove Please Sign In from File Explorer in Windows 11
File Explorer in Windows 11 may display a Please sign in message in the top right corner. Some users report that their Explorer displays a Please Sign in message after the latest updates. If you see it and would like to remove it, then this post will help you. How...
The Windows Club
Fix Google Classroom stuck at Loading on Windows PC
A lot of users reported that they are not able to use Google Classroom as it is stuck on loading on the Windows PC. The issue is generally due to the browser cache that has become corrupted; however, it is not the only solution; therefore, in this post, we are going to see solutions that can resolve the problem.
The Windows Club
Fix common VLC Errors, Problems, and Issues on Windows PC
VLC media player is one of the most widely used media player applications on Windows and other operating systems. It is a free and open-source multimedia player developed by VideoLAN. It comes with various standard and advanced features that enhance your experience of watching videos and playing music on your computer. Having said that, VLC is not devoid of problems, just like any other application. It has its share of errors and issues that its users keep experiencing. In this post, we will address some common errors and problems that VLC users have reported. Additionally, we will also list down the fixes that will help you get rid of the said issues.
The Windows Club
Hard drive missing after cloning in Windows 11/10
Hard drive cloning is the technical process of creating a one-to-one copy of a hard disk drive or SSD (Solid State Drive) and all the comprising files. When it comes to why cloning is required? The answers can be different! Usually, hard drive cloning is required to upgrade a disk or replace an old disk with a new one. Sometimes hard drive cloning is required to enhance the PC’s performance by swapping out the traditional Hard drive for an SSD. Of late, some Windows users have found that the Hard drive is missing after cloning. If you face this issue, follow this post.
The Windows Club
Google Search introduces BARD Chatbot based on LaMDA
Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai announced they are working on a Chatbot, BARD based on Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). BARD is currently under testing internally by Google as well as a few trusted testers around the world. It would be available through various Google products, beginning with the Google search in the coming weeks.
The Windows Club
Fix Incorrect PSK provided for network SSID in Windows 11
Some Windows 11 users fail to connect to the wireless network as an incorrect PSK is provided for network SSID on their computer. This may usually happen after the password of the wireless router is reset, and the PSK (Pre-Shared Key) is changed. Even though the provided password is correct, the device fails to identify the provided PSK.
