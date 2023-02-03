Read full article on original website
Related
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
murphysmultiverse.com
New Concept Art Reveals Scrapped and Gory Deaths in ‘Doctor Strange 2’
A Brand new concept art from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has caused quite a stir among fans. The artwork reveals an intense, graphic scene that wasn’t in the final cut of the film, as it showcases the death of our beloved Wong with his brain scattered on the ground. That is not all, as it also includes Mordo with a huge scratch mark on his face after fighting Scarlet Witch.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios and Peyton Reed Have Already Begun Conversations about ‘Ant-Man 4’
The notion that Marvel heroes would disappear after a trilogy of films went out the door when the studio greenlit Thor: Love and Thunder, and began development on Spider-Man 4. Now, it seems the MCU’s tiniest hero may be next in line for a fourth film. According to Ant-Man...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Yellowstone’ to End, Sequel Series Planned with Matthew McConaughey
Here’s a big surprise, but it seems Yellowstone is coming to an end. The series is currently the top-rated drama and seemingly one of those shows that could continue for quite some time but co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan has decided to end the current version of the show. Yet, it’s not the end of the Dutton saga as Matthew McConaughey is set to spearhead a sequel series.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is Disney Plus’ Biggest Marvel Premiere
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a success in more ways than one. While it didn’t topple Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film has managed to become the second biggest release for the productions studio in 2022. Now, it seems the film is making even more waves as after the longest theatrical runs since the pandemic started, Wakanda Forever has become Disney+’s biggest Marvel premiere to date.
murphysmultiverse.com
Connecting Imaginary Dots: When to Expect ‘One Piece’s Promotion
A new rumor has hit the web, hinting that Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece may not release until August 31st. The news dropped just a week after we got our first official look at the adaptation, which gave us a simple tease of the main cast from behind; a perfect way to hint at what’s to come. The biggest confirmation from the first look was also the fact that we’ll be getting the series at some point in 2023. Now, with a new rumor hinting at when it might release, maybe some old releases may help point to when we can expect more news throughout the years.
murphysmultiverse.com
Evangeline Lilly Makes Her Pitch for ‘The Wasp’ Solo Film
Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne/Hope Pym/The Wasp became the first MCU hero to have her name in the title of a film in 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp. Now the star is ready to see her character take the next step and take center stage in her own solo film.
murphysmultiverse.com
Vincent D’Onofrio Has News for Fans of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’
Marvel Studios’ ambitious Daredevil: Born Again begins production in New York City at the end of the month and the stars of the show have been in The Big Apple prepping for the series for some time. The 18-episode event will reunite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, the stars of the beloved Netflix Daredevil series, for a brand new adventure following their introductions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the Netflix series are hoping for more of the violent tone they grew accustomed to over three seasons but given that the series will stream on Disney Plus, that seems unlikely. Just what should be expected is still unknown, but some insight from D’Onofrio may help prepare fans of the somber, blood-soaked Netflix series.
murphysmultiverse.com
Up Next: The Annihilation Saga
Marvel Studios is only one-third of the way through its Multiverse Saga and with the onset of Phase 5, fans will soon learn the true nature of the saga’s big bad. Though the Multiverse Saga won’t wrap up for another few years (if it keeps its current pace), Disney has already planted flags for four post-Secret Wars theatrical projects meaning, to nobody’s surprise, that they plan to continue phasing and saga-ing beyond the Multiverse Saga. Whatever that new saga holds, it will ultimately have to culminate in a major event worthy of drawing heroes from every corner of the universe to help save the day and while any number of comic book events could be adapted to provide such a threat, an epic multi-event run from the late 00s and early 10s might not only be the best bet but also already be in the earliest stages of being established in the MCU. It’s possible that Marvel Studios could be teeing up Phases 7-9 to become the MCU’s Annihilation Saga.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Retailer Lists ‘Pikmin 4’ For a May Release Date
It’s a big year for gaming, as after a long wait Nintendo is pushing out some new entries of their popular franchises. The Legend of Zelda: Tear of a Kingdom has been on everyone’s radar for quite some time after it continued to get small teasers. Even now, we’re still wondering where any of the promotion for that game is, but it seems it may not be the only game set for a release in just a few months.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ Puts An Emphasis On ‘Us’ In Tender Fourth Episode
It’s worth restating every week: The Last of Us, for better or worse, is a love story. In a world full of monsters, it’s easy to forget that the series – HBO’s acclaimed adaptation of Naughty Dog’s original 2013 video game classic – lives and dies with the bond between two people. Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie are the beating hearts of the franchise, and with the show’s intimate fourth episode, they finally take center stage as the sole beneficiaries of showrunner Craig Mazin’s genius character development plan. While previous episodes have utilized excellent supporting characters as a means of tangentially building Joel and Ellie’s relationship, Please Hold My Hand leaves them all alone for the first time and acts as a much-needed segue into the story’s brutal following chapter.
murphysmultiverse.com
M. Night Shyamalan’s Latest Dethrones ‘Avatar 2’ After 7 Weeks
Avatar: The Way of Water has enjoyed quite the free range at the box office. No one wanted to even get close to what was definitely one of the biggest releases in 2022 and as it nears the global take of Titanic, it seems the film has finally been dethroned. The interesting part is that the one to do so was Knock at the Cabin by M. Night Shyamalan. His film opened at $14.2M in 3,643 theaters but also marks the lowest opening for a Shyamalan film.
murphysmultiverse.com
Showtime and Paramount+ Fusion Leading to ‘Dexter’ and ‘Billions’ Spinoffs
The streaming industry continues to evolve as Showtime and Paramount+ are set to fuse. Such major changes also tend to lead to new developments such as Showtime reevaluating its future TV slate to also make use of how Yellowstone redefined Paramount’s overall approach to franchising. It looks like some recent and classic series are about to get a variety of spinoffs.
murphysmultiverse.com
Firaxis Games’ ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’ Was a “Commercial Flop”
Given the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many assume that anything with the Marvel logo slapped on it will be a commercial success in every way possible. Though, it’s not always definite that it’ll sell well, especially in the gaming market which is quite a bit more volatile depending on what type of game is being offered. Sadly, it seems that the ambitious card-based strategy RPG Midnight Suns could not benefit from the logo.
murphysmultiverse.com
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Will Air Fifth Episode Early
HBO’s The Last of Us just ended its fourth episode on quite the cliffhanger, but fans won’t have to wait that long to see how it plays out. The broadcasting network has announced that the series’ upcoming fifth episode, titled Endure and Survive, will air early on Friday at its usual time slot, as opposed to its regularly scheduled Sunday programming. This change has been made to avoid competition with the NFL’s Super Bowl, which is currently scheduled to be air through Sunday evening. The Last of Us’ move from Sunday to Friday is, of course, a temporary one, as the show will resume its regular date and time with the following sixth episode.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘One Piece’s Sandal Debate & the Live-Action Adaptation Rabbit Hole
It’s nothing new that any live-action adaptation of anything has drama surrounding it, but there’s something “special” about the discourse of a manga or anime being brought to the West. We’ve long lived in an era where adaptations have been a pipedream as in the early days of Hollywood they’d simply adapt something for the sake of its popularity, such was the case with Avatar: The Last Airbender or Dragonball Evolution. Those involved seem to have a surface-level understanding of the property and simply rushed out a product that doesn’t reflect the thing most of us grew up with.
