Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Evangeline Lilly Makes Her Pitch for ‘The Wasp’ Solo Film
Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne/Hope Pym/The Wasp became the first MCU hero to have her name in the title of a film in 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp. Now the star is ready to see her character take the next step and take center stage in her own solo film.
James Gunn Shoots Down ‘Superman: Legacy’ Casting Rumors
The only thing James Gunn loves more than making movies about superheroes is shooting down online rumors about those movies. No Hollywood creative is more active online than Gunn, who can often be found responding to tweets about his projects to limit the spread of misinformation. Now the co-chair of the newly formed DC Studios, Gunn will have his hands in almost every DCU project but none more so than Superman: Legacy which he is currently writing and likely to direct. Though that movie isn’t scheduled to come out until 2025, rumors have already begun about casting for the new Man of Steel, which means Gunn was able to get involved.
‘Yellowstone’ to End, Sequel Series Planned with Matthew McConaughey
Here’s a big surprise, but it seems Yellowstone is coming to an end. The series is currently the top-rated drama and seemingly one of those shows that could continue for quite some time but co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan has decided to end the current version of the show. Yet, it’s not the end of the Dutton saga as Matthew McConaughey is set to spearhead a sequel series.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is Disney Plus’ Biggest Marvel Premiere
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a success in more ways than one. While it didn’t topple Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film has managed to become the second biggest release for the productions studio in 2022. Now, it seems the film is making even more waves as after the longest theatrical runs since the pandemic started, Wakanda Forever has become Disney+’s biggest Marvel premiere to date.
RUMOR: ‘Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Series Eyeing Late August Release
We’ve only recently got our first look at the upcoming live-action adaptation of One Piece and while the Internet is trying to figure out its thoughts on the project, we may already have our first hint at a potential release date. Netflix tends to focus on advertising its projects through short bursts, normally around two months ahead of a release like with Cowboy Bebop. But, it seems they are playing the long game this time around.
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Adds ‘Severance Actress
The upcoming continuation of the iconic Planet of the Apes trilogy is moving full steam ahead, as the 20th Century Studios production has added one more member to its cast. The Hollywood Reporter has unveiled that Dichen Lachman, known for her recent work on the series Severance, has joined the production of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which will explore the aftermath of 2017’s War of the Planet of the Apes long after Caesar’s reign.
Showtime and Paramount+ Fusion Leading to ‘Dexter’ and ‘Billions’ Spinoffs
The streaming industry continues to evolve as Showtime and Paramount+ are set to fuse. Such major changes also tend to lead to new developments such as Showtime reevaluating its future TV slate to also make use of how Yellowstone redefined Paramount’s overall approach to franchising. It looks like some recent and classic series are about to get a variety of spinoffs.
REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ Puts An Emphasis On ‘Us’ In Tender Fourth Episode
It’s worth restating every week: The Last of Us, for better or worse, is a love story. In a world full of monsters, it’s easy to forget that the series – HBO’s acclaimed adaptation of Naughty Dog’s original 2013 video game classic – lives and dies with the bond between two people. Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie are the beating hearts of the franchise, and with the show’s intimate fourth episode, they finally take center stage as the sole beneficiaries of showrunner Craig Mazin’s genius character development plan. While previous episodes have utilized excellent supporting characters as a means of tangentially building Joel and Ellie’s relationship, Please Hold My Hand leaves them all alone for the first time and acts as a much-needed segue into the story’s brutal following chapter.
Marvel Studios and Peyton Reed Have Already Begun Conversations about ‘Ant-Man 4’
The notion that Marvel heroes would disappear after a trilogy of films went out the door when the studio greenlit Thor: Love and Thunder, and began development on Spider-Man 4. Now, it seems the MCU’s tiniest hero may be next in line for a fourth film. According to Ant-Man...
Up Next: The Annihilation Saga
Marvel Studios is only one-third of the way through its Multiverse Saga and with the onset of Phase 5, fans will soon learn the true nature of the saga’s big bad. Though the Multiverse Saga won’t wrap up for another few years (if it keeps its current pace), Disney has already planted flags for four post-Secret Wars theatrical projects meaning, to nobody’s surprise, that they plan to continue phasing and saga-ing beyond the Multiverse Saga. Whatever that new saga holds, it will ultimately have to culminate in a major event worthy of drawing heroes from every corner of the universe to help save the day and while any number of comic book events could be adapted to provide such a threat, an epic multi-event run from the late 00s and early 10s might not only be the best bet but also already be in the earliest stages of being established in the MCU. It’s possible that Marvel Studios could be teeing up Phases 7-9 to become the MCU’s Annihilation Saga.
M. Night Shyamalan’s Latest Dethrones ‘Avatar 2’ After 7 Weeks
Avatar: The Way of Water has enjoyed quite the free range at the box office. No one wanted to even get close to what was definitely one of the biggest releases in 2022 and as it nears the global take of Titanic, it seems the film has finally been dethroned. The interesting part is that the one to do so was Knock at the Cabin by M. Night Shyamalan. His film opened at $14.2M in 3,643 theaters but also marks the lowest opening for a Shyamalan film.
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Will Air Fifth Episode Early
HBO’s The Last of Us just ended its fourth episode on quite the cliffhanger, but fans won’t have to wait that long to see how it plays out. The broadcasting network has announced that the series’ upcoming fifth episode, titled Endure and Survive, will air early on Friday at its usual time slot, as opposed to its regularly scheduled Sunday programming. This change has been made to avoid competition with the NFL’s Super Bowl, which is currently scheduled to be air through Sunday evening. The Last of Us’ move from Sunday to Friday is, of course, a temporary one, as the show will resume its regular date and time with the following sixth episode.
