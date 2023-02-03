Additional pledge will also support strategic initiatives on Iona’s new campus in Bronxville. New Rochelle & Bronxville, N.Y. – Continuing to build on the momentum at Iona University, investor Mario J. Gabelli has generously established an endowed professorship in finance at the LaPenta School of Business. In addition to this gift, a pledge has also been made to advance strategic initiatives on Iona’s new campus in Bronxville, home to the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences.

