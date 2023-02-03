ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Former Gators safety earns East-West Shrine Bowl defensive MVP award

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl is officially in the books after the 98th edition of the all–star college football exhibition played out on Thursday, Feb. 2, inside Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The game was a low-scoring affair, with the West team outlasting the East, 12-3, as the two squads could only put the ball through the uprights during the course of the game — including a pair of 51-yarders by the West.

One of the biggest standouts from the game was former Florida Gators safety Trey Dean III, who snagged an interception and returned it from 16 yards along with four broken-up passes in an effort that earned him the Defensive Most Valuable Player for the game. He was also called for a delay of game penalty as well as a holding call, but that was not enough to ruin what was otherwise a stand-out performance for the West.

Prior to the game, Dean measured in at 6-foot-2.5-inches high, while weighing 211 pounds with an arm length of 32.25 inches, hand size of 9.5 inches and a wingspan of 76.75 inches, according to Pro Football Focus.

