Shelby County, TX

scttx.com

Sheriff's Department Offering CPR/AED Course on Feb. 18

February 7, 2023 - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a CPR/AED course for any person of the community who would like to attend on Saturday, February 18, 2023. There will be two class times available: 9:00 am and 1:00 pm. The course will be held at the Windham Civic Center located at 146 Express Blvd, Center, TX 75935.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Spanish Soldier Reenacts at Mission Dolores San Augustine

February 07, 2023 - A Naked and Unhappy Bearing – The Troopers of Los Adaes and Their Relationship with Mission Dolores. San Augustine, Texas – Mission Dolores will be hosting a free, family-friendly come-and-go program featuring historical reenactors portraying Spanish soldiers stationed at Mission Dolores in the 1760’s.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
scttx.com

King Receives Prestigious Kennedy Center Gold Medallion

Each year, the eight KCACTF regions honor individuals or organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to the teaching and producing of theatre, and who have significantly dedicated their time, artistry, and enthusiasm to the development of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. “I am absolutely floored over this honor,”...
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview crews work to repair High Street bridge sinkhole

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a...
LONGVIEW, TX
Center Light and Champion

Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 News Staff Sun, 02/05/2023 - 20:52 Image Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 Body Press Release received from Sydney Brookshire, Center ISD: Center ISD has just been notified of an employee who was diagnosed with spinal meningitis over the weekend. Out of an abundance of caution, Center ISD is closing all campuses tomorrow, Monday, February 6, 2023, for disinfection purposes. - Dr. Brian Morris, Superintendent
CENTER, TX
KLTV

Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Joaquin VFD EMR Team Stays Active During Final Week of Jan., Into Feb.

February 6, 2023 - The week of January 29th through February 4th yielded another four calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the week’s events. Tuesday at 6:39pm a call was received for someone having an allergic reaction on FM 2694 in Shelbyville. Allegiance...
JOAQUIN, TX
KSLA

Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches. The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street. The city is also considering approval of a developer agreement with Plaza Street Fund 271, LLC, for a 6″ water line extension along North Street to provide water and fire protection for the new Freddy’s. Plans also include a new hydrant for additional fire protection in the nearby area.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport

I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

UPDATE: Caddo deputies locate elderly Oil City man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Update: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
OIL CITY, LA
scttx.com

VFW Post to Remember Sinking of USS Maine

February 6, 2023 - The Spanish-American War lasted a little less than four months, April 21 – August 13, 1898 and ended Spain’s worldwide empire. It ended with America easily defeating Spain and signaled the United States emergence as a world power. The blowing up of the battleship USS Maine in Havana harbor on February 15th, 1898 with the loss of 266 crewmen and marines in essence was the start of the war.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Clineccia Shawntelle Trotty

Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Mt. Zion CME Church 921 MLK Drive Center, Texas 75935. Committal will take place at Westview Cemetery. Repass will be at Mt. Zion CME Church. Due to COVID 19, masks are required during visitation and funeral...
CENTER, TX
KSLA

3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that were caught on camera during storage locker burglaries. HCSO deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding three suspects spotted on surveillance cameras during burglaries that happened at Crossland Self Storage in the Longview/Hallsville area. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX

