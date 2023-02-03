Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
First Shelby County Author's Day Set for Feb. 18th (Updated)
February 7, 2023 - The first annual Shelby County Author’s Day to be held at the John D. Windham Civic Center, 146 Express Blvd, Center, Texas 75935, on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from the hours of 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Author’s Day will be well attended by...
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Offering CPR/AED Course on Feb. 18
February 7, 2023 - The Shelby County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a CPR/AED course for any person of the community who would like to attend on Saturday, February 18, 2023. There will be two class times available: 9:00 am and 1:00 pm. The course will be held at the Windham Civic Center located at 146 Express Blvd, Center, TX 75935.
KLTV
Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a...
OFFICIALS: About $250K worth of damage reported following Longview tractor business fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is investigating a commercial building fire that occurred Tuesday. According go the LFD, crews responded to Bagley Tractor & Equipment, located at 3709 S. Eastman Rd. on reports of a fire threatening property. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke coming...
scttx.com
Spanish Soldier Reenacts at Mission Dolores San Augustine
February 07, 2023 - A Naked and Unhappy Bearing – The Troopers of Los Adaes and Their Relationship with Mission Dolores. San Augustine, Texas – Mission Dolores will be hosting a free, family-friendly come-and-go program featuring historical reenactors portraying Spanish soldiers stationed at Mission Dolores in the 1760’s.
scttx.com
King Receives Prestigious Kennedy Center Gold Medallion
Each year, the eight KCACTF regions honor individuals or organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to the teaching and producing of theatre, and who have significantly dedicated their time, artistry, and enthusiasm to the development of the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. “I am absolutely floored over this honor,”...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview crews work to repair High Street bridge sinkhole
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a...
Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 News Staff Sun, 02/05/2023 - 20:52 Image Center ISD Schools Closed Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 Body Press Release received from Sydney Brookshire, Center ISD: Center ISD has just been notified of an employee who was diagnosed with spinal meningitis over the weekend. Out of an abundance of caution, Center ISD is closing all campuses tomorrow, Monday, February 6, 2023, for disinfection purposes. - Dr. Brian Morris, Superintendent
KLTV
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD EMR Team Stays Active During Final Week of Jan., Into Feb.
February 6, 2023 - The week of January 29th through February 4th yielded another four calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the week’s events. Tuesday at 6:39pm a call was received for someone having an allergic reaction on FM 2694 in Shelbyville. Allegiance...
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
KSLA
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
Legendary Shreveport Food Truck Evolves Into Downtown Location
There Is a New Donut Shop in Downtown Shreveport That Is Unlike Any Donut Shop in the Ark-La-Tex. If you know what Voodoo Donuts is you know how delicious and unique those donuts are. Up until now, Shreveport-Bossier has experienced those simple delicious glazed donuts and those melt-in-your-mouth Southern Maid Donuts.
KLTV
Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Freddy’s is coming to Nacogdoches. The new restaurant is planned to be located at 3720 North Street. The city is also considering approval of a developer agreement with Plaza Street Fund 271, LLC, for a 6″ water line extension along North Street to provide water and fire protection for the new Freddy’s. Plans also include a new hydrant for additional fire protection in the nearby area.
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
ktalnews.com
UPDATE: Caddo deputies locate elderly Oil City man
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Update: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.
scttx.com
VFW Post to Remember Sinking of USS Maine
February 6, 2023 - The Spanish-American War lasted a little less than four months, April 21 – August 13, 1898 and ended Spain’s worldwide empire. It ended with America easily defeating Spain and signaled the United States emergence as a world power. The blowing up of the battleship USS Maine in Havana harbor on February 15th, 1898 with the loss of 266 crewmen and marines in essence was the start of the war.
Panola County officials seize $48,000, drugs during traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of $48,000 dollars and a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Saturday. Eric Jovan Fair, of Houston, was pulled over near Excel Ford by K9 Deputy Richard Mojica for an alleged traffic offense around 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, officials said. Mojica […]
scttx.com
Clineccia Shawntelle Trotty
Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Mt. Zion CME Church 921 MLK Drive Center, Texas 75935. Committal will take place at Westview Cemetery. Repass will be at Mt. Zion CME Church. Due to COVID 19, masks are required during visitation and funeral...
KSLA
3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that were caught on camera during storage locker burglaries. HCSO deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding three suspects spotted on surveillance cameras during burglaries that happened at Crossland Self Storage in the Longview/Hallsville area. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.
Comments / 0