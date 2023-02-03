Read full article on original website
Be the Match event at SIU inspired by toddler in Saluki family
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A Feb. 15-16 event at Southern Illinois University Carbondale literally offers the chance to save a life. Ari Chambers-Baltz was born in May 2021 to Saluki family members Stephanie Chambers-Baltz and Daniel Baltz, and in July 2022 was diagnosed with Hyper IGM, an inborn immune disorder that prevents his body from detecting and fighting infections. Ari needs a blood stem cell transplant to survive, but unfortunately, there is no family match. So SIU’s Student Health Services is partnering with Be the Match, a national donor registry program, to help.
SI Symphony Orchestra to celebrate Beethoven Feb. 16-19
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A four-day celebration of composer Ludwig van Beethoven at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will include two Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra performances of his monumental Ninth Symphony. The Feb. 18-19 performances in Shryock Auditorium will feature more than 200 artists, including four internationally recognized operatic soloists and...
Carbondale Warming Center to Host "Coldest Night of the Year"
The Carbondale Warming Center is hosting a unique fundraising walk later this month. The event titled, 'Coldest Night of the Year,' is a family-friendly winter fundraising walk to support those experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger in southern Illinois. By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold winter. Participants will walk a 2k or 5k route and warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops. The event is Saturday, February 25th at 5pm and a warm meal will be provided following the walk to celebrate the night's achievements. The walk will begin and end at Grand Avenue Christian Church, located at 1305 E. Grand Ave in Carbondale.
Former SIU filmmaker’s performance on Feb. 15 gives personal look at climate change
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Filmmaker and former Southern Illinois University Carbondale faculty member Sarah Kanouse will bring a combination of storytelling, lecture and live documentary film to campus later this month. Kanouse will present her 75-minute solo performance “My Electric Genealogy” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in Parkinson Hall’s Browne...
Hundreds of high school, community college students vie for prizes at SIU’s Accounting Challenge
CARBONDALE, Ill. — About 200 high school and community college students from up to 100 miles came to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to vie for college scholarships, trophies and other prizes during the 25th annual Accounting Challenge, sponsored by the School of Accountancy in the College of Business and Analytics.
SIU Carbondale awards Chancellor’s Scholarships to high achieving local students
CARBONDALE, Ill. – Thirteen high achieving high school seniors from throughout the region are receiving Southern Illinois University Carbondale 2023 Chancellor’s Scholarships, which cover tuition, mandatory fees, food and housing for four years. Today (Feb. 6), Chancellor Austin A. Lane and other university officials paid surprise visits to...
WSIU Almanac 2.7.23
New Arts Jazztet, a Southern Illinois jazz group comprising SIU faculty, will perform at Jazz Vespers, an evening prayer service at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1501 W. Chautauqua St., Carbondale, at 5 p.m. Sunday, February 12th. Beethoven Weekend is coming up and The Beethoven Ninth performances take place in Shryock Auditorium...
Mascoutah vs Carterville | Scholastic Hi-Q
Scholastic Hi-Q is the game show where knowledge rules! Tune in this week to see Mascoutah and Carterville go head-to-head in this battle of the brains. Keep up with which teams are advancing to the next round with the 2022-2023 Bracket. Tune in Sunday, January 29 at 5:30pm on the...
A person making threats is taken into custody in Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department has issued a news release explaining the increased police presence in town Tuesday morning. At around 8:40 a.m., CPD officers along with Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 800 block of East Main Street regarding a report of a person who threatened harm to themselves and officers with a firearm.
