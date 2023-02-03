ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers: 'I'm not going to San Fran'

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZH7o_0kbWNP4I00

Aaron Rodgers landing with the 49ers was always going to be a longshot, but the 39-year-old veteran took that off the table at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Rodgers while teeing off was asked by CBS broadcaster Colt Knost if the QB could give them any news. After a brief pause, Rodgers responded.

I’m not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said.

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise given what head coach Kyle Shanahan said about the team’s future under center during his end-of-season press conference. Shanahan bluntly stated the team was content with its quarterback room and that he didn’t foresee taking a big swing to add a high-profile name under center.

There are other hiccups the 49ers might’ve come across as well if they did covet the four-time MVP. Green Bay may not have been interested in sending him to San Francisco. The 49ers don’t have any premium assets in the 2023 draft. There are also significant salary cap hurdles that would need to be cleared.

Perhaps Rodgers doesn’t want to play in the Bay Area. He could also see the writing on the wall with all of the roadblocks and Shanahan’s statement about the 49ers’ QB room. Regardless, Rodgers suiting up in red and gold isn’t on the table this offseason.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

