ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

beelove café serving up coffee with a side of community collaboration in North Lawndale

By Jamaica Ponder
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpLcm_0kbWLw4Z00

Foodie Friday: the beelove cafe in North Lawndale 04:04

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A honey-themed café in North Lawndale has a passion for serving sweet treats, and serving the community, as a hub for all things good.

Do you ever find yourself in North Lawndale just dying for a cup of coffee, or maybe even just a breakfast sandwich, but you don't want to go to McDonald's and you don't want to go to Popeye's?

A community-run alternative offers food and drinks, and a mission you simply won't bee-lieve.

There's a lot going on at the beelove café, and not just due to the foot traffic, though that's definitely a part of it.

"People make this a part of their destination. They make it a part of their mornings. Sometimes they make it a part of their ending of their day," said Sergio Dukes, beelove's former manager.

Dukes said it's really a spot that belongs to the neighborhood.

"And they consider it our buzz. So it's for us, by us. So I really love that they've really made this café their own," he said.

The café is a venture of the North Lawndale Employment Network (NLEN), a nonprofit that works to eradicate poverty in the neighborhood. It's the only handcrafted café in North Lawndale, but serving food and drinks only represents a fraction of what they're doing to serve the community, and all of it is rooted in collaboration.

"We want to show people that creating community, especially in North Lawndale, works," said Dukes.

Their free library is populated by donations from Open Books, another nonprofit in the community.

"We offer a wider range of different books for people in the community to come in here and leave with a book free of charge," Dukes said.

The baked goods in the café are delivered twice weekly by local vendor Tony's Tasty Pastries, and they are delectable.

"Tasty Pastries has got our beelove honey infused with the biscuit recipe, and then we got some beelove honey dripped on top. You see that golden biscuit; so delicious" Dukes said.

They have live music and celebrate local artists through showcases and exhibitions, selling their art off the walls.

"When you walk in, just know that the music, the artwork is all crafted by local," Dukes said.

Their honey, which is used in their café and to make their skincare line, is harvested from local apiaries run by Sweet Beginnings, yet another vendor of NLEN and a collaboration with institutions across the city.

"We have apiaries all over Chicago. We have one across the street. We have one on top of this very building. And then we have an O'Hare location as well. So, yeah, so we're getting our honey from different areas for sure," Dukes said.

And from local honey comes Sweet Beginnings.

"The way that we're creating these beginnings is that we're helping people who have been formerly incarcerated reintegrate back into the society. They've done their time. They're looking to get back into the workforce. We want to support that. We want to uplift that," Dukes said.

The café and their adjacent honey production space hire transitional workers and justice-impacted community members; training them in production, hospitality, and food service.

"They have a place to go once they leave our programs. We're all about giving people that second, third chance to employment," Dukes said.

beelove is expanding in partnership with Stone Temple Baptist Church, and that new location will also be in North Lawndale, featuring nutrients and snacks made with honey coming from their multiple apiaries, as well as food from local vendors all coming to their new venue soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Burglars target popular Dear Margaret restaurant on Lincoln Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big crowd was seen waiting to get into Dear Margaret restaurant for dinner Monday night after the popular Lakeview eatery was burglarized.Early Monday morning, someone broke into the hot spot at 2965 N. Lincoln Ave., near the intersection with Southport and Wellington avenues. The burglar busted through the glass front door to get inside.It is not clear what the thief stole.Dear Margaret describes its culinary approach as: "A love letter to Midwestern ingredients, written in elevated and honest French-Canadian cuisine. Rooted in classic technique. Relying on the passion and ingenuity of a year-round preservationist's kitchen and larder. Reminiscent of that welcoming feeling at a grandmother's table."Last year, Dear Margaret was recognized by the Michelin Guide with one of its highest awards.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Black History Month: Gallery Guichard bringing art from across the globe to Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we celebrate Black History Month, we explore the intersection of art and culture.CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe takes us to Chicago's famed Bronzeville neighborhood, where a husband and wife are taking their message of understanding and inclusion all around the world."The artwork is beautiful, and it's amazing, but it does tell stories," said Frances Guichard, co-owner of Gallery Guichard.There are no words in the stories at Gallery Guichard. The gallery's art focuses on Black life around the world, in stunning images that shake the soul and awaken the mind.Andre and Frances Guichard are accomplished artists, and husband...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Organizations chip in to help family make new apartment a home

CHICAGO — It’s been a particularly bitter winter for Shantel Gartley and his two teenage sons. The family first lost a mother to gun violence and then lost their apartment. “We were just living on the streets and hoping nothing bad happened to us,” Gartley said. When two of Chicago’s powerhouse non-profits, Digs with Dignity […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bronzeville Trail Task Force starts initiative to honor Black hero cyclist Major Taylor

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Wabash Avenue YMCA in Bronzeville is known as the birthplace of Black History Month, but there's even more to it. The building on Wabash Avenue was once home to one of the greatest American athletes ever, cyclist Major Taylor.It's now the site of where his supporters and family have begun a collaborative effort to codify his legacy into American history, ensuring he's never forgotten again.The first Black American to win an international sports championship, Major Taylor, dominated the global cycling scene at the turn of the 20th century."And it was so unusual for a young African American man to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

St. Robert Bellarmine picks Queen first in 2 straight Queen of Hearts raffles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most of the time when we're talking about queen of hearts drawings, it's because the jackpot has gotten so big, but one school in Jefferson Park just can't seem to get past the first drawing to increase its pot.On Jan. 19, when Saint Robert Bellarmine Catholic School took the first card off the board for its raffle, the it was the queen of hearts, and the winner split the $10,000 pot.That meant a new board for the next drawing on Feb. 2, when the first card again was the queen of hearts.The school will try again on Feb. 16.If you want to try your luck, you can buy tickets at the school, the rectory, or at Firewater Saloon in Edison Park.Organizers are hoping the third time is the charm to not see the queen of hearts in the first round.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Work to begin on new $100 million Regal Mile film studio in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews broke ground Monday on a new film studio in the South Shore neighborhood, hoping to make Chicago the Hollywood of the Midwest.Regal Mile Studios is building a state-of-the-art media campus on a site bounded by 77th Street, Stony Island Avenue, and South Chicago Avenue.The 380,000-square-foot film studio would be built on what had been 7 acres of long-vacant property in the South Shore neighborhood.Developers say the $100 million project will create 250 construction jobs while the film studio is being built, and more than 300 permanent film production and film studio jobs once it's complete.It will...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighters battling furniture manufacturing facility fire in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews responding to a massive industrial building fire in south suburban Chicago Heights Monday morning. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the site of Morgan Li, a furniture manufacturing facility, located at Washington and 11th streets. In a statement, the company said all of its employees are safe. "Morgan Li is a family-owned and run business and we consider all our employees an extension of our family," the statement said. "We will do everything we can to rebuild what was lost and continue to support our people and the entire Chicago Heights community. "The location of...
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's own Wendy and DB nominated for top award for children's album

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was some homegrown talent the Grammy's didn't have time to showcase on Sunday night, but a Chicago duo, Wendy and DB, definitely deserve the spotlight.They were Grammy-nominated for the Best Children's Album.CBS 2 anchor Joe Donlon had a chance to catch up with the talented pair at Wendy's north suburban home as the excitement was really taking hold.Donlon: "Has it sunk in yet?"DB: "Yeah it's sunk in – it's sinking. Actually, it's rising."Wendy Morgan and Darryl Boggs, known in the music world as Wendy and DB, have been collaborating on children's music for a decade. When...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago and Cook Co. officials get dunked to raise money for Special Olympics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spring is coming, but many of us are still waiting a couple more weeks to get in the water.But the chilly weather isn't stopping Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart and Alderman Matt O'Shea (19th) from diving in for a good cause.Dart and O'Shea are joining students and faculty at Mount Carmel High School to raise money for the Special Olympics. They're plunging into a dunk tank to help support thousands of Chicago athletes with special needs.It's ahead of the annual "Polar Plunge" happening March 5th at the North Avenue Beach.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New North Austin Center brings safe place to play sports, learn after school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a brand new $31 million facility on Chicago's West Side. It is a great place for young people to play multiple sports and do so much more. It came together thanks to the efforts of many, including a now-former Cubs outfielder. Jason Heyward and others officially cut the ribbon, opening the brand new North Austin Center on Chicago's West Side."This community has been waiting for something like this to be here, and now I see them just taking it with open arms and ready to run with that," he said.  It is a beautiful 10 acre...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chinese Lantern Festival happening today in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chinese New Year celebrations are continuing this weekend.A Chinese Lantern Festival will take place at the auditorium in McKinley Park.It's featuring a dragon and lion dance, live music and dancers, food, and more. The festival is free and family-friendly. It runs today from noon to 3 p.m. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

91-year-old man faces eviction from former John Hancock Center condo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A condo in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center is the only home Jim Rodgers has known for a half a century – but now, some past issues have the condo board trying to kick him out.Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the 91-year-old condo owner is still about to lose his home.Rodgers has owned and lived in his Magnificent Mile condo for 50 years – more than half of his life. Now, at age 91 and with early-onset dementia, he is facing eviction."I can't imagine living...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Our Changing World' at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum ends Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's your last chance to see the award-winning exhibit on our weather and climate, how they are linked, and what that means for the future.It's an interactive experience exploring the impact of climate change on human and animal communities around the globe. It also explores possible solutions. "Our Changing World" closes today, so stop by the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park.It runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
143K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy