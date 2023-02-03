BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed after the courts and Gov. Mike Parson turned aside his claim that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor was the third Missouri inmate put to death just over two months. He was executed Tuesday night. Taylor long maintained that he was visiting California in 2004 when Angela Rowe, her two daughters and her son were found fatally shot inside their home. But authorities believed the deaths occurred up to three weeks before the bodies were discovered — at a time when Taylor was still in St. Louis County.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO