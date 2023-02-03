Read full article on original website
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to halt the execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago — apparently clearing the way for the execution to proceed. Attorney Kent Gipson had asked the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Raheem Taylor’s case, arguing that his client is innocent and that executing him would be a “constitutionally intolerable event.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson previously denied a clemency request. Taylor is scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed after the courts and Gov. Mike Parson turned aside his claim that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor was the third Missouri inmate put to death just over two months. He was executed Tuesday night. Taylor long maintained that he was visiting California in 2004 when Angela Rowe, her two daughters and her son were found fatally shot inside their home. But authorities believed the deaths occurred up to three weeks before the bodies were discovered — at a time when Taylor was still in St. Louis County.
