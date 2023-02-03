Read full article on original website
Reena & Abel Reyes with The Salsa Center
Kentucky celebrating those working on addiction recovery. Kentucky celebrating those working on addiction recovery for Recovery Advocacy Day. Black history is American history: Celebration event …. The State Capitol was a packed house for the 2023 Black History presentation. The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus hosted the 2023 Black History Celebration...
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted. Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, …. According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City...
Mayor Gorton provides violence prevention grants to 16 Fayette County schools
On Tuesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the city will provide 16 public schools in Fayette County with violence prevention grants, the first of its kind. Mayor Gorton provides violence prevention grants …. On Tuesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the city will provide 16 public schools in Fayette County...
Infant girl rescued from well in Thailand
An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a dry artesian well shaft, 18 hours after she fell into the hole at a cassava farm in northern Thailand. Infant girl rescued from well in Thailand. An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a...
Project launched with goal of digitizing Lexington’s slave records
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington has a dark past. For nearly 80 years, the city was the site of one of the largest slave markets in the country. However, it hasn’t always been easy to access the historical records of those bought and sold here, until now.
Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking
The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking. The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Woodford County beats Western Hills. February 6: Travel Tips, a shorter work week, and …. Here...
Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond
A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Active police scene shuts down portions of Newtown Pike in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — FOX 56’s Georgia McCarthur reports the intersection near Newtown Pike between Aristides Boulevard and Coleman Court has reopened. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates. A police scene Tuesday shut down portions of Newtown Pike in Lexington. Lexwrecks said...
Lawmakers return to Frankfort with focus on Kentucky's teacher shortage
Kentucky’s teacher shortage is back in focus in Frankfort. Lawmakers kicked off part two of the 2023 session with a deep discussion trying to understand the causes behind it, how severe the shortage is, and what solutions are possible. Lawmakers return to Frankfort with focus on Kentucky’s …
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
Devontae "Tae Tae" Blanton named ASUN player of the week
Devontae “Tae Tae” Blanton named ASUN player of the …. Dr. Amartya Kundu talks about emergency heart care. Meet the Bourbon County High School senior who lives …. A Bourbon County High School(BCHS) teacher is singing the praises of a student who goes above and beyond, maintaining perfect attendance under imperfect conditions.
Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the city’s first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. His grandmother, Andre Maxberry, first...
Lexington police investigate first homicide of 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner has released the name of Monday evening’s Toner Street homicide victim. Family members identified the victim while on the scene after the incident. The victim’s grandmother, Andre Maxberry, said the victim is her grandson Marquis Tompkins Jr. She said...
'Slow, steady' rise in Lexington COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases in the city of Lexington are slowly on the rise, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. ‘Slow, steady’ rise in Lexington COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 cases in the city of Lexington are slowly on the rise, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. Pedestrian killed in Lincoln...
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County. According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car. Wilkinson was taken...
Lexington Humane Society letting scorned lovers name litter boxes after exes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Dirty litter boxes are making a return in Lexington for those in need of some relief from an ex. The Lexington Humane Society is bringing back its poopular litter box fundraiser. “This fundraiser hasn’t gone down the toilet just yet. We’ll stop doing it...
Lexington man killed after being struck by vehicle in Stanford
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on US-127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013 Volvo XC90 being operated by Steven Sleeper 67, of Danville was traveling north...
Authorities search for missing 22-year-old Somerset woman
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
