Berea, KY

fox56news.com

Reena & Abel Reyes with The Salsa Center

Kentucky celebrating those working on addiction recovery for Recovery Advocacy Day. Black history is American history: Celebration event. The State Capitol was a packed house for the 2023 Black History presentation. The Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus hosted the 2023 Black History Celebration...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found

According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Infant girl rescued from well in Thailand

An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a dry artesian well shaft, 18 hours after she fell into the hole at a cassava farm in northern Thailand.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking

The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond

A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Active police scene shuts down portions of Newtown Pike in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — FOX 56’s Georgia McCarthur reports the intersection near Newtown Pike between Aristides Boulevard and Coleman Court has reopened. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 56 for updates. A police scene Tuesday shut down portions of Newtown Pike in Lexington. Lexwrecks said...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
fox56news.com

Devontae "Tae Tae" Blanton named ASUN player of the week

Devontae "Tae Tae" Blanton named ASUN player of the week. Dr. Amartya Kundu talks about emergency heart care. Meet the Bourbon County High School senior who lives with perfect attendance. A Bourbon County High School(BCHS) teacher is singing the praises of a student who goes above and beyond, maintaining perfect attendance under imperfect conditions.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Grandmother identifies Lexington’s first homicide victim of 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have confirmed the city’s first homicide of 2023. They say they found a man shot inside a vehicle on Toner Street near the Dunbar Community Center just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The victim died at the scene. His grandmother, Andre Maxberry, first...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police investigate first homicide of 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner has released the name of Monday evening’s Toner Street homicide victim. Family members identified the victim while on the scene after the incident. The victim’s grandmother, Andre Maxberry, said the victim is her grandson Marquis Tompkins Jr. She said...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

'Slow, steady' rise in Lexington COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in the city of Lexington are slowly on the rise, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County. According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car. Wilkinson was taken...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Lexington man killed after being struck by vehicle in Stanford

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted just before 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2023 in reference to a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on US-127 South in Lincoln County. The inital investigation indicates a 2013 Volvo XC90 being operated by Steven Sleeper 67, of Danville was traveling north...
STANFORD, KY
fox56news.com

Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life

A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
LEXINGTON, KY

