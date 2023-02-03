ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North The post Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Feb. 7

Columbia City Council paves way for recreational marijuana sales, permanent shelter for unhoused. The Columbia City Council on Monday voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, paving the way for recreational marijuana sales in Columbia starting Tuesday. The decision comes as Missouri marijuana facilities reported...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Recreational marijuana sales officially start in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Tuesday marked the first day that Columbia dispensaries were able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use. Other cities within Missouri started selling as early as Friday. Columbia dispensaries had to wait until City Council voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Boone County to offer emergency response training for residents

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Office of Emergency Management will offer free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training through the month of March. The training is limited to participants 18 years of age or older who live or work in Boone County. According to a press release, non-county residents wishing to participate will be admitted on a case-by-case basis.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
tourcounsel.com

Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Columbia, Missouri

The Columbia Mall is a shopping mall located in Columbia, Missouri. It was built in 1985 and is the largest mall in its area. The mall's anchor stores are Target, JCPenney, Level Up Entertainment, two Dillard's stores, and Barnes & Noble. The mall's anchors are two Dillard's stores, JCPenney, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY

A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri

Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert

A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Audrain County man seriously injured trying to avoid deer in road in Monroe County

An Audrain County man is seriously injured in a crash while about 20 miles north of his hometown when he tries to avoid hitting a deer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Rayone Evans, 23, of Mexico, was driving on Route O, about three-and-a-half miles southeast of Santa Fe, this morning, when he swerved to miss a deer on the road. Troopers say Evans then overcorrected, ran off the side of the road, and hit an embankment.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Missourians protest execution of Leonard Taylor

JEFFERSON CITY − People across Missouri voiced their frustration against Missouri’s growing numbers of state executions Tuesday. Peaceful protests are being held in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Bonne Terre, St. Louis and Columbia, leading up to the lethal injection of Leonard "Raheem" Taylor Tuesday night. On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency for Taylor, who is convicted of the murders of his girlfriend and her three children.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton. Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries. The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5. To...
CAMDENTON, MO
kttn.com

Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63

An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
MACON, MO

