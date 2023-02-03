Read full article on original website
KOMU
Riders see lengthy wait times on JEFFTRAN's first day of combined routes
JEFFERSON CITY − Monday marked the first day Jefferson City operated its new three-route bus system. The former system included six routes, but JEFFTRAN announced Friday the routes would be combined and moved to three. The new system raises the interval time between buses up to 80 minutes. That...
KOMU
I-70 closure near Sorrels Overpass planned Wednesday for power line removal
COLUMBIA − Boone Electric Cooperative will remove a three-phase line that stretches across Interstate 70 Wednesday night. The line will be removed starting around 10 p.m. near Perche Creek Bridge and west of the Sorrels Overpass. I-70 traffic will be shut down for approximately 10 minutes in both directions...
Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Fire Department is responding to a fire near Garth Avenue north of Interstate 70. CFD said there was an explosion in a wooded area. A resident in the area told ABC 17 News that they heard a loud bang in the area and saw flames near a park near North The post Part of Garth Avenue closed north of I-70 as CFD responds to explosion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia City Council paves way for recreational marijuana sales, permanent shelter for unhoused
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council on Monday voted unanimously to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, paving the way for recreational marijuana sales in Columbia starting Tuesday. Dispensaries in Boone County have been able to sell marijuana since Friday through Article XIV in the...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to vote on Business Loop Opportunity Campus shelter
COLUMBIA — The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) is seeking approval from the Columbia City Council for a homeless shelter on the northeast corner of the Business Loop and Bowling Street. The Opportunity Campus, which would be run through the VAC, is asking the council for a conditional use permit...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Feb. 7
KOMU
Recreational marijuana sales officially start in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Tuesday marked the first day that Columbia dispensaries were able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use. Other cities within Missouri started selling as early as Friday. Columbia dispensaries had to wait until City Council voted to redefine medical marijuana facilities as comprehensive facilities within the city, in...
KOMU
Boone County to offer emergency response training for residents
BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Office of Emergency Management will offer free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training through the month of March. The training is limited to participants 18 years of age or older who live or work in Boone County. According to a press release, non-county residents wishing to participate will be admitted on a case-by-case basis.
tourcounsel.com
Columbia Mall | Shopping mall in Columbia, Missouri
The Columbia Mall is a shopping mall located in Columbia, Missouri. It was built in 1985 and is the largest mall in its area. The mall's anchor stores are Target, JCPenney, Level Up Entertainment, two Dillard's stores, and Barnes & Noble. The mall's anchors are two Dillard's stores, JCPenney, and...
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
A Marshall man and Boonville woman were moderately injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cooper County on Sunday, February 5, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Carl Hufford of Marshall, passed a slower moving vehicle and struck a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Leighanne Fahrendorf of Boonville. Fahrendorf was turning northbound from a private drive.
kjluradio.com
Elevated fire conditions lead to natural cover fires across mid-Missouri
Fire departments across mid-Missouri are asking you to refrain from outdoor burning. The combination of high winds and low humidity have sparked natural cover fires across the region this weekend. Both the Central Callaway and North Callaway Fire Protection Districts report working several large natural cover fires. The Gravois Fire...
kjluradio.com
Springfield man seriously injured in traffic accident in St. Robert
A Springfield man suffers serious injuries when the truck he’s a passenger in wrecks while driving through Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dexter McVay, Sr., 46, was life flighted to a Springfield hospital. The accident happened Sunday morning on I-44 as Kyle Reid, 24, of Springfield,...
Homeowner Notification Requirement Removed for Administrative Search Warrants in Sedalia
Homeowners and occupants in Sedalia will no longer receive a notice from Code Enforcement prior to an administrative search warrant being applied for, after City Council approved an ordinance to amend City Code Monday night. Chief Building Official Devin Lake addressed the Council during the Community Development portion of the...
KOMU
Second Columbia residential fire in one day causes $40,000 in damage, fire department says
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department responded to its second residential structure fire of the day Monday around noon. No injuries were reported in the fire, which occurred in the 4800 block of Bullhead Lane. The fire caused an initial estimate of $40,000 in damage, according to the fire department.
Four new Clydesdales born at Warm Springs Ranch
BOONVILLE, Mo. — Four colts were recently born at the Budweiser Clydesdales breeding and training facility, Warm Springs Ranch, in Boonville, Missouri. They are enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. You can meet them this weekend during a special football watch party on Sunday. The ranch is […]
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man seriously injured trying to avoid deer in road in Monroe County
An Audrain County man is seriously injured in a crash while about 20 miles north of his hometown when he tries to avoid hitting a deer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Rayone Evans, 23, of Mexico, was driving on Route O, about three-and-a-half miles southeast of Santa Fe, this morning, when he swerved to miss a deer on the road. Troopers say Evans then overcorrected, ran off the side of the road, and hit an embankment.
KOMU
Missourians protest execution of Leonard Taylor
JEFFERSON CITY − People across Missouri voiced their frustration against Missouri’s growing numbers of state executions Tuesday. Peaceful protests are being held in Jefferson City, Kansas City, Bonne Terre, St. Louis and Columbia, leading up to the lethal injection of Leonard "Raheem" Taylor Tuesday night. On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson denied clemency for Taylor, who is convicted of the murders of his girlfriend and her three children.
KOMU
Callaway County man reportedly catches world record-sized blue sucker
JEFFERSON CITY − Travis Uebinger caught a world record-sized 11 pound, 5 ounce blue sucker, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Uebinger, of Auxvasse, was fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15 when he caught the fish. The previous record for a blue sucker was a 9...
KYTV
Police investigate 3-vehicle crash in Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash on U.S. 54 eastbound in Camdenton. Police say two ambulances were on-scene but haven’t confirmed if anyone was transported to a hospital. Some of the people involved experienced minor injuries. The crash backed up traffic near State Highway 5. To...
kttn.com
Teenager demolishes vehicle in crash north of Macon on Highway 63
An east-central Missouri resident was hurt early Sunday north of Macon. Eighteen-year-old Derrick Shaw of Montgomery City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. The accident happened three miles north of Macon as the car was northbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off...
