The new Apple HomePod 2 is available today, plus more smart speakers to consider

Today, Apple's new 2nd generation HomePod is officially available to order. Apple says that their updated smart speaker delivers "groundbreaking, premium sound" with clear, detailed highs to deep, rich bass. Find out how to order the HomePod 2 now or explore our favorite HomePod alternatives below.

2023 has been a busy year for Apple. In addition to the new HomePod 2 , the company has also released new MacBooks within the last month. The HomePod 2 is already creating plenty of buzz, with the device expected to be one of the best smart speakers of 2023 .

Keep reading to learn how to get your hands on the latest Apple smart home device.

Meet the Apple HomePod 2nd generation

Apple introduced it's first HomePod device back in 2018. Today, the tech giant has released an updated version with improved audio quality and smart home capabilities.

The Apple HomePod 2nd generation delivers rich sound with a high-excursion woofer and five-tweeter array for deep lows and clear, articulate highs. It has a new room sensing feature that allows the device to automatically identify it's placement in the room and adjust the audio for the best acoustic experience. The device also offers Spatial Audio for more immersive listening.

You can make the audio experience even more immersive by buying two HomePods to create a stereo pair for a home theater setup. This is also a great option for game day if you truly want to feel like you're right there at the game.

The HomePod 2 also features voice control with Siri. You can perform all of the traditional Siri functions like checking the weather, changing the music and setting timers. Siri on HomePod can also be used with compatible smart home devices to adjust door locks, thermostats or lighting.

The device retails for $299 and is available in midnight black or white.

Apple HomePod (2nd generation), $299

Top Apple HomePod 2 alternatives

If the HomePod 2 isn't quite the right smart speaker for your home (or your budget), check out these other top options. Some of them are even on sale now.

Apple HomePod Mini

The Apple HomePod Mini is a great smart speaker for those who want to stay within the Apple-Siri ecosystem -- and, natch, are willing to pay extra for the privilege.

You can place several Apple HomePod Minis throughout your house for a connected sound system and to work with Siri to control your smart home. The HomePod Mini's voice-recognition feature offers everyone in the house a personalized experience. And you can essentially hand off audio by bringing your iPhone in close proximity to the HomePod Mini. Choose from five colors.

Apple HomePod Mini, $99 and up

Sonos Roam

The feature-rich Sonos Roam ticks many boxes, making it a great value for your money -- even though it does sit at a higher price range. A standalone Bluetooth speaker that supports Sonos's multi-room ecosystem, it boasts Qi charging (although you have to buy the charger separately), Google Assistant and Alexa support for voice control and Sonos Trueplay, which allows you to retune the speaker based on your surroundings. Bass lovers will also appreciate its controlled, bass-heavy sound.

Its "well-balanced sound" and "surprising bass for the size" are among the many things Best Buy reviewers appreciate about this Sonos speaker. One reviewer concludes that "if you are in the market for a small, portable speaker and value balance sound over excessive bass or gimmicky features, the Sonos Roam is worth a look."

Sonos Roam, $179

Echo Dot

The latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot delivers double the bass of the previous generation. It also has a temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.

The new Echo Dot also comes with Amazon Eero, the company's mesh Wi-Fi system , built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home.

Amazon Echo Dot, $50

You can get the Echo Dot with Clock if you want your speaker to double as a clock.

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $60

Amazon Echo Studio speaker

Amazon's premium Echo speaker, the Amazon Echo Studio, is also an excellent smart speaker. The speaker supports spatial audio-processing technology and frequency range extensions to provide an enhanced sound quality.

Amazon Echo Studio, $200

Google Nest Audio

The Google Nest Audio adapts to your environment to make your music and more sound better. And to get it to play your songs, playlists, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services, all you have to do is ask. Buy several of these 30-watt speakers to play the same music in different rooms of your home. Or, use your team of Google Nest Audio devices to broadcast messages, chat between rooms and make calls. Available in several colors . Prices vary by color.

Google Nest Audio, $59 and up

You should know there's also a miniature, 15-watt version of the Google Nest Audio. With the Google Nest Mini, you can ask your Google Assistant to play your favorite songs from Spotify, YouTube Music and more. Or, use the device to stream music from your phone. Ask it to tell you the weather or news and to set timers and alarms. You can hear your personalized schedule, commute times, reminders, and more with Voice Match. The Google Nest Mini works with thousands of compatible smart lights, smart thermostats and smart TVs -- and all you have to say is "Hey, Google." Find it in four colors.

Google Nest Mini, $24 (reduced from $49)

