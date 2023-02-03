ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

New Jersey man accused of paying hit man $20,000 to kill a 14-year-old

By Kerry Breen
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1rd6_0kbWHtHY00

A New Jersey man admitted to paying $20,000 in cryptocurrency to have a 14-year-old child murdered, according to a news release from the Department of Justice on Thursday.

John Michael Musbach, 31, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of "knowingly and intentionally using and causing another to use a facility of interstate and foreign commerce, that is the internet, with the intent that a murder be committed," according to the news release.

Musbach is a resident of Haddonfield, N.J., but lived in Atlantic County when he first made contact with the unidentified victim, prosecutors say. The victim lived in New York at the time.

Musbach exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos with the victim in the summer of 2015, the DOJ said, and the victim's parents called police when they found out about the "inappropriate contact." New York law enforcement officers identified Musbach as an Atlantic County resident and contacted the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office (ACPO). In March 2016, ACPO officers arrested Musbach on child pornography charges, the DOJ said.

After Musbach was arrested, he "decided to have the victim killed so the victim could not testify against him in the pending criminal case," prosecutors allege. During a two-week period in May 2016, Musbach "repeatedly communicated" with the administrator of a murder-for-hire website on the dark net, the DOJ said. The website, which was not named by the DOJ, purported to offer contract killings or other violent acts in return for cryptocurrency payments.

Musbach allegedly arranged for a murder-to-hire and asked the purported hit man if "a 14-year-old was too young to target." Prosecutors say Musbach then paid $20,000 in bitcoin for the hit. After Musbach asked the website's administrator for more details about the hit and when it would occur, he was pressed for an additional $5,000, the DOJ said.

When Musbach then tried to cancel the hit, the website administrator revealed the "website was a scam," and threatened to reveal Musbach's information to law enforcement, prosecutors said.

The DOJ did not say if it was the website administrator who made authorities aware of Musbach's murder-for-hire plot.

The charge of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of at least $250,000, the DOJ said. Musbach is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.

Comments / 41

jersey boy jaws
4d ago

a lot of people are getting super screwed by the internet, especially children, when will it end?

Reply(2)
19
Stacie Brown
4d ago

He got scammed out of 20,000🤣🤣🤣and he's going to prison now too 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
36
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Where to get an official Jalen Hurts jersey in time for the Big Game

Football's season finale kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're more excited to see Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts take the field than you are for those great game day snacks, then you should know this: there's still time to snag a Jalen Hurts jersey or a shirt with Jalen Hurts' number on it before the big game. Keep reading to shop some of the best merch for football fans, plus find out where to catch the game. Top products in this article: Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

CBS News

610K+
Followers
79K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy