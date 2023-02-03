ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023: Cramer says don't sell this surging portfolio holding

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are not buying the notion the Federal Reserve is ready to ease their fight against inflation. Jim says now is not the time to sell one particular stock despite spiking after its earnings call and shares his outlook on three names in the Charitable Trust that are taking a hit after their recent reports. Jim also shares one stock he thinks you should buy right now.
CNBC

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
NASDAQ

1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood

In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
CNBC

Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year

After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
Fortune

JP Morgan just bought a massive forest to make money—And not just from the timber

JPMorgan's latest big investment is in the forests of America's Southeast. Investing in woodland conservation isn’t just for wealthy environmentalists anymore. The investment arms of massive banks are getting into the game too, as interest mounts for nature-based solutions to remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Timber, wood that...

