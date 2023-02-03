Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says strong January jobs report shows the economy can handle more rate hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer said that the January jobs report shows that the economy will remain resilient, despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, crushing the Dow Jones estimate of a 187,000 gain. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that the January jobs...
Jim Cramer Makes a Surprising Admission About Tesla
The outspoken CNBC host and contributor makes his case when asked which automaker stock he'd rather own.
CNBC
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023: Cramer says don't sell this surging portfolio holding
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are not buying the notion the Federal Reserve is ready to ease their fight against inflation. Jim says now is not the time to sell one particular stock despite spiking after its earnings call and shares his outlook on three names in the Charitable Trust that are taking a hit after their recent reports. Jim also shares one stock he thinks you should buy right now.
CNBC
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
CNBC
Here’s our February rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer’s Investing Club portfolio
Here's a rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the holdings we manage in the CNBC Investing Club. Jim and Club portfolio director Jeff Marks ran through each one of them on Saturday during our special February "Monthly Meeting," live from Miami.
CNBC
Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
msn.com
Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
CNBC
Why Mark Cuban called 'B.S.' on a 'Shark Tank' company that was on track to bring in $14 million last year
After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
1 Stock-Split Stock That's a Surefire February Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
One dominant stock-split stock is cheaper than it's ever been, while another widely held stock that split last year is sending all the wrong signals.
msn.com
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
How one man's ego could plunge America into a recession
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell could push the economy into a tailspin in a misguided attempt to safeguard his own legacy.
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether
“A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."
JP Morgan just bought a massive forest to make money—And not just from the timber
JPMorgan's latest big investment is in the forests of America's Southeast. Investing in woodland conservation isn’t just for wealthy environmentalists anymore. The investment arms of massive banks are getting into the game too, as interest mounts for nature-based solutions to remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. Timber, wood that...
Comments / 1