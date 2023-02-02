National Hug Your Pet Day 2023: April 10 and How to Celebrate with All Kinds of Pets. National Hug Your Pet Day is celebrated on April 10, 2023. It is a day dedicated to celebrating the love and companionship of our furry (or feathery, or scaly) friends. On this day, pet owners show their appreciation for their pets by giving them extra cuddles, treats, and attention. Whether you have a dog, cat, or something more exotic, shower them with love this holiday and show them how much they mean to you. In this article, we will explore the history of National Hug Your Pet Day, the benefits of hugs, and ways to celebrate with your pet (plus substitutes for hugs for animals that just aren’t huggers)!

