Read full article on original website
Related
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Phys.org
New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found
A new study has uncovered a new thalattosuchian—an ancient 'sister' of modern-day crocodiles' ancestors. The discovery of Turnersuchus hingleyae follows an impressive unearthing of fossils on the Jurassic Coast, in Dorset, UK, including part of the head, backbone, and limbs.In fact, the find at the Charmouth Mudstone Formation was so successful, Turnersuchus is the only complete enough thalattosuchian of its age—dating back to the Early Jurassic, Pliensbachian period, around 185 million years ago—to be named to date.
‘Oldest animal fossil’ that rewrote India’s history turns out to be recently ‘decayed bee hive’
A sensational “fossil” discovery in 2020 of a rare 550 million-year-old life form has turned out to be “a case of mistaken identity,” according to a new study.The “fossil” found at the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters cave site in India’s Bhopal city was declared as one that belonged to the primitive animal Dickinsonia tenuis.New research, published recently in the journal Gondwana Research, however, found it was just the imprint of a recently decayed “giant beehive”.The 2020 discovery was also published in the same journal.It was widely reported as evidence that Dickinsonia – one of the earliest animals to have lived...
natureworldnews.com
Titanosaur Nests with 256 Fossilized Eggs Found in India Where Mother Dinosaurs Abandon Their Brood
Scientists discovered fossilized eggs in 256 Titanosaur nests in a long-gone river in India. According to legend, the mother dinosaurs left their young behind. Titanosaurs the size of school buses tromped through what is currently west-central India about 70 million years ago to lay their eggs by a riverbank. Although...
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Made Scientists to Believe That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors.
Fossilized teeth of a giant hominid species, named Paranthropus boisei, have been found in East Africa, leading scientists to speculate that early humans may have had giant ancestors. Paranthropus boisei lived around 2.3 to 1.4 million years ago and had an estimated body weight of about 110 kg (240 lbs).
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs
Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
Phys.org
Neanderthals: The oldest art in the world wasn't made by humans
One of the most hotly debated questions in the history of Neanderthal research has been whether they created art. In the past few years, the consensus has become that they did, sometimes. But, like their relations at either end of the hominoid evolutionary tree, chimpanzees and Homo sapiens, Neanderthals' behavior varied culturally from group to group and over time.
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
msn.com
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
studyfinds.org
First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago
LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model
The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.
Newly discovered 10,500-year-old civilization shows rare glimpse at prehistoric survival
Archaeologists uncovered a number of artifacts, including “rare traces of woodworking.”
Rare discovery of 256 egg fossils suggests giant dinosaurs weren't doting parents
Paleontologists in India have made a rare discovery — a dinosaur hatchery with 92 nests and 256 eggs that belonged to colonies of giant plant-eating titanosaurs.
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.
Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
One of the largest dinosaur hatcheries on Earth discovered in India
The egg nests stretch east-west of about 1000 kilometers, revealing six different species.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Baffled After 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in Indian Cave Turns Out to be a Beehive
Scientists were perplexed when a 500-million-year-old fossil they had discovered in an Indian cave began to peel off and revealed that it was actually a beehive. 2020 saw the cancellation of a scientific conference that was supposed to take place in India during the first pandemic lockdowns. 500-Million-Year-Old Fossil in...
Egyptian mummies covered in gold are rare, and we may have just found the oldest
An ancient Egyptian mummy is the oldest covered with gold, but it's not the oldest ancient Egyptian mummy on record.
earth.com
Pallas cats discovered on the world’s highest mountain
In 2019, scientists from eight countries conducted the most comprehensive expedition to Mt. Everest to date in the Khumbu Region of Nepal. The research was part of a project called the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition. In a paper published in Cat News, the scientists reveal that...
CNET
Researchers May Have Uncovered the Long Lost Ancient Temple of Poseidon
Paging Percy Jackson. Thousands of years of history covered up an ancient temple in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Archeologists are now excavating and studying it, and it may not be just any old shrine. It may be a long lost temple of Poseidon, the mythological god of the sea.
Giant sea scorpion species discovered in New Mexico
Scientists have discovered a giant ancient sea scorpion species in New Mexico that lived between 307 and 303 million years ago.Hibbertopterus lamsdelli was over a metre long and likely lived in a marine-influenced estuary fed by a river delta, according to a new study published in the journal Historical Biology.It belonged to an extinct group of aquatic arthropod invertebrate animals and likely fed on small crustaceans, invertebrate larvae and gastropod eggs, said scientists, including those from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History in the US.Such hibbertopterid sea scorpions are exceedingly rare worldwide, with this newly earthed fossil being...
Comments / 0