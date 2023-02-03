A sensational “fossil” discovery in 2020 of a rare 550 million-year-old life form has turned out to be “a case of mistaken identity,” according to a new study.The “fossil” found at the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters cave site in India’s Bhopal city was declared as one that belonged to the primitive animal Dickinsonia tenuis.New research, published recently in the journal Gondwana Research, however, found it was just the imprint of a recently decayed “giant beehive”.The 2020 discovery was also published in the same journal.It was widely reported as evidence that Dickinsonia – one of the earliest animals to have lived...

