ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Phys.org

New ancient 'marine crocodile' discovered on UK's Jurassic Coast one of the oldest specimens of its type ever found

A new study has uncovered a new thalattosuchian—an ancient 'sister' of modern-day crocodiles' ancestors. The discovery of Turnersuchus hingleyae follows an impressive unearthing of fossils on the Jurassic Coast, in Dorset, UK, including part of the head, backbone, and limbs.In fact, the find at the Charmouth Mudstone Formation was so successful, Turnersuchus is the only complete enough thalattosuchian of its age—dating back to the Early Jurassic, Pliensbachian period, around 185 million years ago—to be named to date.
The Independent

‘Oldest animal fossil’ that rewrote India’s history turns out to be recently ‘decayed bee hive’

A sensational “fossil” discovery in 2020 of a rare 550 million-year-old life form has turned out to be “a case of mistaken identity,” according to a new study.The “fossil” found at the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters cave site in India’s Bhopal city was declared as one that belonged to the primitive animal Dickinsonia tenuis.New research, published recently in the journal Gondwana Research, however, found it was just the imprint of a recently decayed “giant beehive”.The 2020 discovery was also published in the same journal.It was widely reported as evidence that Dickinsonia – one of the earliest animals to have lived...
OREGON STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs

Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
Phys.org

Neanderthals: The oldest art in the world wasn't made by humans

One of the most hotly debated questions in the history of Neanderthal research has been whether they created art. In the past few years, the consensus has become that they did, sometimes. But, like their relations at either end of the hominoid evolutionary tree, chimpanzees and Homo sapiens, Neanderthals' behavior varied culturally from group to group and over time.
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
msn.com

This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb

Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
studyfinds.org

First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago

LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
News Tender

The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
earth.com

Pallas cats discovered on the world’s highest mountain

In 2019, scientists from eight countries conducted the most comprehensive expedition to Mt. Everest to date in the Khumbu Region of Nepal. The research was part of a project called the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition. In a paper published in Cat News, the scientists reveal that...
CNET

Researchers May Have Uncovered the Long Lost Ancient Temple of Poseidon

Paging Percy Jackson. Thousands of years of history covered up an ancient temple in the Peloponnese region of southern Greece. Archeologists are now excavating and studying it, and it may not be just any old shrine. It may be a long lost temple of Poseidon, the mythological god of the sea.
The Independent

Giant sea scorpion species discovered in New Mexico

Scientists have discovered a giant ancient sea scorpion species in New Mexico that lived between 307 and 303 million years ago.Hibbertopterus lamsdelli was over a metre long and likely lived in a marine-influenced estuary fed by a river delta, according to a new study published in the journal Historical Biology.It belonged to an extinct group of aquatic arthropod invertebrate animals and likely fed on small crustaceans, invertebrate larvae and gastropod eggs, said scientists, including those from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History in the US.Such hibbertopterid sea scorpions are exceedingly rare worldwide, with this newly earthed fossil being...
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy