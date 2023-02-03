Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
The Largest Sequoia Tree in the World
According to its volume, the General Sherman Tree is the biggest tree in the world. Its base measures more than 36 feet in circumference and this tree is a whopping 275 feet tall. Sequoia trunks are quite broad at the top. The Sherman Tree has a circumference of 17.5 feet...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Redwood Tree?
There probably isn’t a more majestic tree in the world than the redwood tree. These absolutely gigantic trees are among the largest “things” to have ever existed. Can you believe they are still around for human eyes to see today?. With their towering reputation, redwood trees have...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Ginkgo Tree in the World
Ginkgo biloba is also known as the maidenhair tree and it’s the last surviving tree of its type. It’s native to China, it lives a long time, and it might be extinct if it wasn’t highly cultivated by humans. We’ll discover the oldest ginkgo tree in the world that show important details now.
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891
Located in what is known today as Kings Canyon National Park (east of Fresno, California), lies the forest holding some of the most biggest and largest trees in all the world. Here is where the popular Big Stump can be seen. This massive stump that reaches a whopping diameter of 52 feet, once held an enormous sequoia tree nicknamed "Mark Twain", after the actual writer Mark Twain visited the stump and instantly became fascinated with the gigantic size and was inspired in writing about it.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the California Couple That Found $10M Worth of Buried Gold Coins
Discover the California Couple That Found $10M Worth of Buried Gold Coins. As kids, many of us dreamed of finding large bags of treasure. We read them in books and even played treasure hunts to simulate these fantasies. What we thought could only happen in our wildest imaginations was the reality of a California couple who found $10 million worth of rare gold coins buried underneath their property. This incredible story completely checks out our childhood fantasies. The couple, who have chosen to remain anonymous, was walking on their property and saw something that made them start digging until they found several buckets of gold coins. According to the California couple, they’d walked past that spot for years, not realizing there was $10M worth of gold coins underground. The eight cans of coins they dug out contained 1,427 gold coins. Experts believe it to be the most valuable coin discovery in US history.
a-z-animals.com
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck
The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the...
9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find
According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Most People Don't Know the Tragic History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Factory
Pennsylvania is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
A rare painting found in a shed and covered in bird droppings was bought for $600. It sold for $3 million
How was the rare Anthony van Dyck painting discovered? Why the Van Dyck oil sketch is significant
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in California
In the 19th century, California recorded a gold rush. After the first discovery of gold at the Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, thousands of people flocked to the state in search of gold. This period was known as the California Gold Rush. Finding a massive gold piece was one of the significant ways to make a fortune overnight at the time, and many people found it in the form of gold nuggets, such as the largest gold nugget found at Carson Hill, California, in 1854.
Washington Examiner
Thirty feet and counting: California town buried in snow
MAMMOTH LAKES, California — Since the start of the winter season on Nov. 2, Mammoth Lakes, California, has received 375 inches of snow. In just the past week, since Jan. 9, the town has been inundated with 119 inches of snow. That’s nearly 10 feet of snow burying the resort town. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for California due to the amount of rain and snow hitting the state all at once.
Comments / 0