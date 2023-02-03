Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Big bets expected for Super Bowl LVII
Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will create one of the biggest betting events of the year for the Unibet Sportsbook at Mohegan Pennsylvania and the Unibet online app, said Anthony Carlucci, president and general manager of the Plains Twp. casino. “While the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Super Bowl opening night returns with energetic atmosphere
PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Sirianni answered questions about Rocky, Santa Claus and even which of his players on the Philadelphia Eagles he’d want to date his 5-year-old daughter when she grows up. Welcome to Super Bowl opening night where football talk gives way to the wild and wacky.
Comments / 0