It’s easy to just consider bigger cities for dining options when trying to find a new eatery, but do yourself a favor and remember to check out some of the great rural restaurants in Georgia, too. We’ve got plenty of countryside land in the Peach State, and some of our small towns and ultra-rural areas have restaurants that are just as delicious as any you’d find in Atlanta or our other larger metropolitan areas. One of our favorite country restaurants is Buckner’s Family Restaurant, tucked away in Jackson. Here, you’ll find a superb menu filled with Southern-cooked delights that are perfect for enjoying with family or a group of friends.

JACKSON, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO