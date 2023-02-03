Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Ranchers warn disease that would ‘decimate’ the cattle industry could cross the southern border
Ranchers warn that Foot and Mouth Disease, a highly contagious virus affecting livestock like cows and sheep, could cross the southern border on someone's boot.
natureworldnews.com
‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat
Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
One Of The World's Deadliest Insects Is Found All Over Texas & It Wants To 'Kiss' You
The Lone Star State is home to some pretty gnarly creatures like giant killer wasps and venomous "sea dragons," to name a few. However, most of them aren't quite as deadly as one tiny insect that calls Texas home, and it’s just waiting to give you a kiss. Kissing...
labroots.com
Avian Influenza Continues Its Rampage, and Another Human Case Appears
Since 2021, a particularly infectious and deadly strain of avian influenza, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5), has been circulating around the globe. Wild birds are carrying higher levels of the extremely contagious virus and bringing it to poultry farms. When a case is detected, it often results in the cull of an entire flock. Last month, it was estimated that the HPAI outbreak has caused the deaths of at least 140 million farmed birds.
How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Georgia Is Worth A Trip To The Country
It’s easy to just consider bigger cities for dining options when trying to find a new eatery, but do yourself a favor and remember to check out some of the great rural restaurants in Georgia, too. We’ve got plenty of countryside land in the Peach State, and some of our small towns and ultra-rural areas have restaurants that are just as delicious as any you’d find in Atlanta or our other larger metropolitan areas. One of our favorite country restaurants is Buckner’s Family Restaurant, tucked away in Jackson. Here, you’ll find a superb menu filled with Southern-cooked delights that are perfect for enjoying with family or a group of friends.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Restaurant In Georgia With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
When most of us go out to eat at a restaurant, the focus is on the main course. After all, that’s typically the reason you’re there: to get a filling meal and enjoy a nice dish. However, sometimes the sides or desserts are so incredible that they almost manage to overshadow the “real” food being served. Next time you’re craving delectable desserts in Georgia, look no further than Cafe Intermezzo in the Atlanta area. This place serves up seriously tasty sandwiches, coffees, and crepes, but the draw for many is the desserts.
Complex
China Reportedly Cloned 3 ‘Super Cows’ Able to Produce High Quantities of Milk
Alarming news for the lactose intolerant: China has reportedly cloned three “super cows.”. According to CNN, the animals were bred by at a public research university in Xianyang, where scientists successfully “made 120 cloned embryos from the ear cells of the highly productive cows” and placed them in surrogates. State media reports the cows, which were born right before the Chinese New Year, are capable of producing 18 tons of milk per year, or an average 100 tons of milk during their lifetimes; according to the Department of Agriculture, thats about 1.7 times the amount an average U.S. cow produced in 2021.
Which large animals are involved in the deadliest human attacks? Where do frequent attacks happen?
A new survey of attacks by lions, wolves and other big carnivores shows that people in low-income countries are at greater risk
Ars Technica
As egg prices soar, the deadliest bird flu outbreak in US history drags on
The ongoing bird flu outbreak in the US is now the longest and deadliest on record. More than 57 million birds have been killed by the virus or culled since a year ago, and the deadly disruption has helped propel skyrocketing egg prices and a spike in egg smuggling. Since...
Chinese Scientists Create Three "Super Cows" Via Cloning, to Produce Excessive Amounts of Milk
Anyone aware of the immense methane emissions and animal cruelty involved in the dairy industry knows that the best solution to these issues to transition the planet away from its addiction to cow-based dairy milk. However, a few Chinese researchers have a different idea: Via cloning, they just created three...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Gov. DeSantis to Deal the Final Blow to Disney World in Florida
Photo byPhoto 117093513 © Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com. Disney is facing another round of political troubles in Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a special legislative session to ratify the government's decision to strip Disney of jurisdiction over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
The deadliest frog in the world is the golden dart frog; one frog has enough venom to kill ten adults.
On the Pacific coast of Colombia, in the region of Choco, there is a dense jungle home to the deadliest frog in the world. The golden dart frog, also known as Phyllobates terribilis, and endangered. Discovered in 1973 and 1978 was scientifically described as Phyllobates terribilis by herpetologists Charles W. Myers and Borys Malkin and biochemist John W. Daly.
ValueWalk
Proposed $500 One-Time Tax Rebate From Georgia: Who Could Get It?
Millions of Georgians may soon get a tax rebate of up to $500 from the state’s record budget surplus. Governor Brian Kemp has proposed sending a one-time tax rebate from Georgia of up to $500 using $1 billion of the state’s $6.6 billion budget surplus. One-Time Tax Rebate...
scitechdaily.com
Shaking Up Our Understanding: Ethereal Variant of Mysterious Plant Is Actually a New Species
It was once thought that green leaves and photosynthesis were essential for plants, however, some plants have evolved to obtain their nutrients from other organisms instead. One such plant is Monotropastrum humile, a ghostly-looking species that is widely found across East and Southeast Asia. This mycoheterotrophic plant thrives in woodlands with limited sunlight, obtaining its nutrients by feeding off the hyphae of fungi.
a-z-animals.com
Explore These 20 Amazing Zoos with Sloths
Perhaps best known as the slowest moving mammals on earth, sloths live in the rainforest canopies of Central and South America. This is where they hang upside down, munching leaves and sleeping 15-20 hours a day. In fact, sloths sleep, eat, mate, and even give birth while upside down!. Sloths...
LIST: Here’s which plants to grow in your backyard to attract your favorite Virginia butterflies
Check out the list to find out which native plants your favorite Virginia butterflies prefer, and curate your own backyard garden to entice them your way!
Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound
The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers announced Tuesday.Volunteers who visited sites in California and Arizona around Thanksgiving tallied more than 330,000 butterflies, the highest number of these insects counted in the last six years. It was a promising rebound after the annual winter count in 2020 recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. In 2021, the number recorded was 247,000. “I think we can all...
