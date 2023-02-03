Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover 10 Blue Birds in Massachusetts
Home of Fenway Park and one of the original colonies, Massachusetts is a well-known and well-loved state in the Northeast. The state has a diverse geography, featuring coasts, mountains, plains, rolling hills, and valleys. This diversity provides excellent habitats for many bird species. Discover 10 blue birds in Massachusetts and learn about their homes, appearance, diet, nests, and vocalizations.
OnlyInYourState
Hiking At Peoples State Forest In Connecticut Is Like Entering A Fairytale
Our state may be small, but there’s certainly no shortage of beautiful places in Connecticut. Whether you like the rolling Litchfield Hills, quaint charming little small towns, the tranquility of the Quiet Corner, or love to admire the tides rolling in on our beaches, there’s something for everyone in the Nutmeg State. One of our favorite places to explore, though, has to be the magnificent Peoples State Forest. This magical preserve spans over 3,000 acres along the west branch of the Farmington River, and it’s an absolutely splendid place for a hike. Next time you need to escape the chaos and havoc of everyday life, travel here and feel like you’re in a fairy tale.
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
Most People Don't Know the Tragic History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Factory
Pennsylvania is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
This Maine home can stay 70 degrees without a furnace, even when it's freezing outside
What if you could design a house that on a cold day in January would stay at 70 degrees inside — without running the furnace? Or even having a furnace?. In fact, what's known as the Passivhaus concept came to the United States in 2006, and is being used to construct buildings throughout the U.S.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska
Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction
On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed. Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog...
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Connecticut
It’s not a secret that our bigger cities in Connecticut have plenty of delicious restaurants. Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven: all have great foodie scenes that can satisfy just about any craving, whether you’re looking for home-style country cooking, Connecticut-style apizza, or tasty Mexican cuisine. It’s easy to overlook some of the smaller towns in the state and assume they don’t have much to offer in the dining department, but even our small, rural towns have plenty to choose from! One of our favorite small town restaurants in Connecticut is at Copper Beech Inn in Ivoryton. This little town has fewer than 3,000 residents, but Copper Beech Inn provides an amazingly delicious fine dining experience that can compete with any in the country.
Millions of Hawks, But Few Like the One Spotted in Upstate NY!
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York over the weekend when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I thought...
msn.com
This SCARY Mummified Creature Has Just Emerged From An Egyptian Tomb
Slide 1 of 54: In 2019, archaeologists digging at the Qubbat al-Hawā burial site in southern Egypt unearthed 10 mummified crocodiles. A recent 2023 study has finally confirmed these ancient reptiles date back over 2,300 years to the pre-Ptolemaic era (i.e. before 304 BC). Rather uniquely, they were found in a well-preserved condition, with their sizes ranging from six to 11 feet (1.8-3.5m) long. It's believed these crusty crocs were mummified as an offering to the crocodile-headed Egyptian god, Sobek. Pictured here is another mummified crocodile found in Egypt, held in the Crocodile Museum of Kom Ombo.
natureworldnews.com
‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat
Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill store
Goodwill may be one of the last places where anyone could possibly find an ancient and priceless Roman bust. But, that is exactly what happened to one woman, Laura Young, who was also an art collector.
This medieval English king died from eating too much of this horrific, parasitic fish
The life of King Henry I of England could be mistaken for a subplot in "Game of Thrones": He acquired the throne after bloody wars with his brothers, was as well-educated and cunning as he was harsh and ruthless, and ultimately died in a rather undignified manner: gorging himself on a rather disgusting eel-like fish that resembles nothing more than a teethed funnel with a tail.
12tomatoes.com
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
One of the Most Haunted Places in the World is in New England
Here in New England, there's countless stories of alleged paranormal activity, unexplained instances, and other strange and unusual happenings. Living in one of the oldest parts of the country means that hearing spooky stories is, well, a part of life. Several funny TikTok videos have gone viral for poking fun at us New Englanders, who casually coexist with ghosts in our homes and businesses.
