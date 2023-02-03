In Fortnite, NPCs are scattered throughout the map in different locations. These NPCs can be hired as additional support. Since Fortnite involves a lot of gunfights and combat, it might be a little difficult to tackle your enemies, especially in solo game modes. This is where the NPCs play a significant role. Although there are 19 NPCs on the map only eight can be hired as your teammate. Here are all the eight NPCs and their location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

