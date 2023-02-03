Read full article on original website
Earthscape Tycoon Codes (February 2023)
In Earthscape Tycoon, you can set up your own high-tech military base, then use the armory you’ve created to take on your rivals in nearby bases! Set up your droppers tycoon-style to get your income coming in, then equip your favorite weapon and armor set, spawn your favorite vehicle, and go out into the world to explore and do battle with your neighbors!
How to get the Swift Lovebird mount in World of Warcraft
Love is in the air in World of Warcraft, and Blizzard has brought back the annual Valentine's Day event that gives player the chance to unlock all sorts of goodies. Once such thing players might want to get their hands on is the Swift Lovebird mount, and the process might be a long one, but it's very doable.
How to hire NPC characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
In Fortnite, NPCs are scattered throughout the map in different locations. These NPCs can be hired as additional support. Since Fortnite involves a lot of gunfights and combat, it might be a little difficult to tackle your enemies, especially in solo game modes. This is where the NPCs play a significant role. Although there are 19 NPCs on the map only eight can be hired as your teammate. Here are all the eight NPCs and their location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
How to Look for the passage to proceed in Genshin Impact
The Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II is a Genshin Impact World Quest in The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain, which involves powering up the Ruin Golem northeast of the Desert of Hadramaveth. Once you've entered the door inside the cave, you need to solve a puzzle to find a passage to continue your exploration.
Fire Emblem Engage Cheats – How to use Cheats in FEE
It’s no secret that Fire Emblem: Engage is a challenging game, even compared to its predecessors. Even if the game gives you a ton of opportunities to grow your units, playing at higher difficulties and in Naga-forbidden Classic mode is enough to make some players frustrated. Perhaps even frustrated enough to “cheat.” But is this possible in Fire Emblem: Engage?
Best locations to find & destroy Slurp Barrels in Fortnite
Slurp Barrels are the easiest items to replenish your Health or Shield among other consumables like the Shield Potions, Slurp Juice, Slap Juice and more. The new update in Fortnite brings a set of quests and one of them involves destroying Slurp Barrels. Here is how you can find and destroy Slurp Barrels in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Genshin Impact Starlit Sky web event guide
Starlit Sky is a Genshin Impact web event that runs from February 5, 2023, to February 11, 2023, and is open to all players Adventure Rank 10 and above. During the event, you can collect 11 Lantern Rite-themed cards to obtain Primogems and enter a raffle draw for coveted real-life rewards.
How to Open the door in Dune-Entombed Fecundity Part II – Genshin Impact
The Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II is a Genshin Impact World Quest in The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain. After obtaining Liloupar's fragment, you need to find a way to open the door. If you're stuck in this part, follow the steps below to solve the puzzle and complete the quest...
Destiny 2 Close Encounters Medal – Best Shotgun and Advice
Destiny 2 has plenty of combat medals and achievements to be earned. Some medals are harder to get than others. The Close Encounters Medal is a tough and frustrating one that usually stands in the way of the Deadeye Seal. To get this medal, you have to defeat two opponents at close range with a shotgun without switching weapons or reloading. However, it isn't that straightforward. Read more below to find out why.
How to get Fishman Karate in Pixel Piece – Roblox
Pixel Piece offers various ways to play the game, so you're free to choose the style that suits you the best. One is Fishman Karate, an excellent choice if you've selected to play as Fishman. You must play as Fishman to be able to learn this fighting style. Here's how to get Fishman Karate in Pixel Piece so you can become one of the best fighters in the game!
How to Activate the giant machine’s energy system in Genshin Impact
The Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II is a Genshin Impact World Quest in The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain, which starts by exploring the giant Ruin Golem northeast of the Desert of Hadramaveth. Once you've found a way inside the machine, you need to activate its energy system. To do so,...
Respawn settles Legend debate in Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is on the horizon, and players can look forward to many changes coming to the game. One of the highlights of the official announcement revolves around no new Legend being added in the upcoming season. Instead, the existing Legends will be adjusted with a rework for the entire class system. Here's what players need to know about these upcoming changes in Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry.
All Log Pose locations in Pixel Piece – Roblox
Pixel Piece is where you want to be if you're a fan of One Piece-inspired games and a Roblox player. A vast oceanic world of One Piece awaits in this beautiful RPG Experience, and numerous adventures await strewn across the various islands. But the first challenge on your way will be locating those islands. To overcome this first obstacle, we have a guide for you!
Dead by Daylight is letting players make the next community event
Just as the Moonlight Burrow event is winding down, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is already planning the next in-game event. However, the next event won't be crafted entirely without help. This time it will fall to the community to design the next event. Dead by Daylight Community Choice...
An FFXIV plug-in accused of being malware is shutting down its users PCs
GShade, an unofficial plug-in for Final Fantasy XIV, has been accused of becoming malware after a recent update added code that forced its users’ computers to shut down. An example of the shutdown was shared on Twitter by user perchbird. In response, GShade users have taken to Twitter and Discord to accuse the program of being malware.
