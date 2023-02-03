Have you heard the one about the English youngster outscoring Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar in France - and who is set to give Arsenal a "positive headache"?. When Reims signed a striker on loan from Arsenal who had scored three times for Middlesbrough last season, it made few headlines - but now many eyes are on Folarin Balogun.

21 HOURS AGO