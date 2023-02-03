Read full article on original website
ScribbleCon Coming Feb. 11 for PWCS Tweens, Teens, Parents/Guardians
What are you and your tweens or teens doing Saturday, Feb. 11?. Coming to ScribbleCon at Benton Middle School, of course!. This event brings Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) parents/guardians together with their middle school or high school students for a day of writing side-by-side. Families can choose from...
Osbourn High School PTSA to Host a Digital Kindness Event
On March 15, 2023, the Osbourn High School PTSA will host a Create with Kindness program for Manassas families, made possible by National PTA and TikTok. Families will participate in conversations about digital kindness, responsibility and safety, as well as TikTok’s parental controls. Families will also engage with a student panel and learn about their online experiences.
PWCS Students Receive Prestigious Cambridge Awards
Cambridge Assessment International Education, part of the University of Cambridge, has awarded three prestigious awards to PWCS students for their outstanding performance on the June 2022 examinations. Brentsville District High School graduate Mackenna Caruso received the Cambridge Scholar Award with Merit and Brentsville District High graduate Grant Vizaniaris and current...
Tackle Special Winter Challenges and Book the Library this February
While February may be the shortest month of the year, there’s no shortage of programs and services offered at Prince William Public Libraries. There’s still time to join the Winter Reading program! Through Feb. 28, sign up for Winter Reading at the library or the Beanstack Tracker app. To win a prize, complete 10 challenges – like attending a library program, reading for 20 minutes, or finding the Yeti at the library. After completing the challenges, you can pick up a Winter Reading mug – yummy hot cocoa included while supplies last.
Prince William County Circuit Court Awarded Grant to Preserve Local Records
Provided by Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The Library of Virginia’s Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program has awarded Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith, Esq., a grant in the amount of $53,859.50 for local records preservation. The funds will be used to conserve...
Celebrate National Battery Day
Provided by Prince William County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division. Feb. 18 is National Battery Day! A day to pay tribute to an everyday item that is often taken for granted. National Battery Day is a time to recognize the device that energizes the things that make our life more interesting and our life tasks more convenient and efficient. We would not want to live without many of the items powered by batteries. Battery-operated devices often light our way and brighten our day, but if handled improperly or disposed of carelessly, batteries can have a dark side.
Funding to Address Two Important Health Issues
Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton has secured funding for two George Mason University health projects that will have an impact well beyond the George Mason Science and Technology campus located in PWC. The almost $2 million in total federal funding for both projects came as part of the federal omnibus appropriations bill that President Biden recently signed into law to fund the government through Fiscal Year 2023.
Grant Opportunities
Provided by the Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William. The Potomac Health Foundation (PHF) is has announced that the 2023-2024 Howard L. Greenhouse Grant Cycle is now open. Application instructions and eligibility criteria can be found on the How To Apply page under the Grants tab of the Foundation’s website.
Manassas to Purchase Hotel in Historic Downtown
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. At a special meeting on Feb. 1, the Manassas Economic Development Authority voted to buy the Olde Towne Inn in Historic Downtown for $5.75 million. The Inn was originally constructed in the 1960s and. has been continuously operated as a motel....
Ingleside Board Member Receives McKnight’s Pinnacle Award
Ingleside, a premier not-for-profit provider of comprehensive older adult services in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, is excited to announce that Dr. Robyn Stone, DrPH, MPA, has been honored as one of the most prolific industry leaders as she joins the inaugural class honored with a McKnight’s Pinnacle Award.
Full STEAM Ahead
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. ARTfactory staff and professional artists honored high school students throughout Prince William for their. submissions in the Gallery’s 19th annual Off the Wall competition and...
Reading, Cards, Dice, and More—Fred M. Lynn Middle School Hosts an Academic Gaming Night
Sounds of families talking and laughing traveled down the hallway as Family Night, an academic games school event, was in full swing at Fred M. Lynn Middle School. In the gymnasium, families rolled dice and played different card games to review basic mathematics skills with students in grades 6-8. The...
Prince William County Parks Now Offering Online Reservations for Outdoor Rentals
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is excited to announce that pavilion and outdoor picnic rentals can now be reserved online. The Prince William County Park system is home to over 50 parks and community spaces that are...
Woodbridge Native Navigates USS Charleston through the South China Sea
Provided by U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach. Lt. j.g. Joshua Kraus, left, from Woodbridge, and Ensign Michael Davis, from San Diego, navigate the ship through the South China Sea in the pilot house aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), Jan. 27. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron...
