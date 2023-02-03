ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I Owe My Clutter-Free Countertop to This Steel Frame Dish Rack

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hand-washing dishes has long been a laborious yet comforting chore for me. Manual cleaning gives me peace of mind, and since I don’t cook often, scrubbing isn’t typically a heavy lift. But the dish rack I’ve been working with for the past several months makes the process anything but smooth. It’s a too-small, all-plastic number that can’t keep up with my lenient organization tactics and routinely disappears beneath piles of container lids, a corkscrew, a pot, and other miscellanies that quickly turn into an eyesore.
Elf Cosmetics Launches New O Face Satin Lipstick

TikTok star Meredith Duxbury is lending her lips to don 20 shades as an O Face Brand Ambassador for Elf Cosmetics’ new O Face satin lipstick. Long-wearing and comfortable, O Face, $9, is infused with ingredients like marula oil, squalane and jojoba esters. “We believe every lip out there...
King Nebuchadnezzar's Legacy: The Hanging Gardens of Babylon

King Nebuchadnezzar II was one of the greatest rulers of the ancient city of Babylon, a thriving metropolis located in present-day Iraq. During his 43-year reign, he transformed Babylon into one of the most powerful and prosperous cities in the world, and his legacy continues to influence our understanding of the ancient world. One of his most enduring legacies is the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, a magnificent feat of engineering, horticulture, and design.
Our Favorite White Russian Add-In? RumChata

We imagine that the Dude—Jeff Bridges’s iconic character from beloved stoner hit The Big Lebowski—would be a purist about his cocktail of choice, the White Russian. But if he ever did stray from the drink’s standard formula of vodka, Kahlúa and cream? We like to think he might abide the RumChata White Russian.
This IKEA hack transforms BILLY bookcases into incredible art-deco inspired built-ins

For beautiful built-in shelving, you can always rely on the IKEA BILLY bookcase. Whether you use the simple white shelves to house your books or you dare to experiment with a bespoke refurb project, it's clear why this versatile flat-pack is an IKEA favorite. If you needed a reminder of its limitless potential, look no further than this latest hack.

