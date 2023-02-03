Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Elizabethton will celebrate Dr. Suess birthday next month
ELIZABETHTON — The birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss is considered a big deal in Elizabethton and the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the Elizabethton Carter County Public Library and Main Street Elizabethton will be joining together to celebrate the occasion on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville native chosen to be Tennessee Tech Trailblazer
ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville native has been selected to participate as a Tennessee Tech University Trailblazer, which contributes to student recruitment. Cheyenne Bare, an accounting major, was selected to join the newest Trailblazer class.
Kingsport Times-News
Carson-Newman spring cultural lineup series kicks off Feb. 15
JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University’s Appalachian Cultural Center kicks off its 2023 Spring Lineup Wednesday, Feb. 15 with author and C-N alumnus Noah Broyles. The Knoxville native will read from his debut novel, “The House of Dust.” Published in 2021, “The House of Dust” has caught the attention of fellow writers and publications.
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Six meet deadline for Kingsport superintendent applications
NASHVILLE — No 11th-hour candidates emerged for Kingsport City School superintendent Friday, leaving the field at six including the person holding the position on an interim basis. The Nashville-based Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) advertised the position and collected applicants.
Kingsport Times-News
Albert L. Byer, Jr.
KINGSPORT - Albert (Bert) L. Byer, 85, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at the National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) Rehabilitation Center in Kingsport, TN after a long battle with Parkinson’s. The family will receive friends on Friday at noon at Colonial Heights UMC Sanctuary located at 631...
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough to host eighth annual Chocolate Fest
Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will hold its eighth Annual Chocolate Fest on Friday and Saturday. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman to host showing of ‘Till’ as part of Black History Month
KINGSPORT — On Feb. 23, Eastman is set to host a free community screening of the movie “Till” as part of its celebration of Black History Month. The 2022 film tells the story of Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting his coustins in Mississippi. It follows the emotional journey of Mamie Till-Mobley’s quest for justice for her son.
Kingsport Times-News
Photos: Sunday Farm Expo
The Farm Expo concluded on Sunday. The event, sponsored by Kubota and Six Rivers Media was held at Bristol Motor Speedway. Those who came out for the expo's final day got to see Clydesdales, a musical performance by Ashton Davison, animal exhibits, and Fred Hilton, a retired naturalist who was representing Bays Mountain Park.
Kingsport Times-News
Boat built in Kingsport will soon make its way to Haiti for Christian mission
KINGSPORT — Cheers rang out as the 20 1/2-foot-boat was dropped into Fort Patrick Henry Lake. It was a test run for the vessel, which will be loaded up at the end of the month to go to its final destination: northwest Haiti.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol man charged with murder
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following an incident on Saturday night. According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 8:30 Saturday night to meet with a woman who had allegedly been assaulted at a residence on Clark Drive in Bristol, Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Student artists draw Sullivan school board members, director
BLOUNTVILLE — School Board Appreciation Week was Jan. 23-29, but the annual tradition of showcasing student art portraying Sullivan County education officials occurred a little later at the board’s Friday meeting. Students drew all seven Board of Education members, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and board attorney Pat...
Kingsport Times-News
New self service recycling drop off being planned in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission's Landfill Committee voted unanimously Monday night for a project to build a new recycling drop off inside the city of Elizabethton at a cost not to exceed $8,000. There has not been a recycling point in the city for the past several months,...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain
KINGSPORT — An audit of the city of Kingsport showed a school employee used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to avoid paying taxes. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company LLP, details the city’s finances for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which ended in June.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins Personnel Committee wants county to join Caring Workplaces program
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Personnel Committee heard a presentation about a program called Caring Workplaces on Tuesday and will send a resolution to the full commission recommending that the county join. The presentation was given by Kristina Peters, who works for the First Tennessee Development District.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU's animation school ranked highly in state, national reviews
East Tennessee State University has been ranked the top animation school in Tennessee and No. 7 nationally among schools offering an animation-related Bachelor of Science degree in the 2023 Animation School Rankings. The online resource Animation Career Review (ACR) recently considered nearly 200 schools with animation programs across the United...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Police seek identity of man in photo.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking the identity of a man in a security camera photo. The man is a suspect in theft and vandalism incidents. Anyone with information about the man may contact criminal Investigations at the police department or email David Peters at dpeters@elizabethtonpolice.org. or call 423-547-6225. An anonymous tip may also be submitted via text message to TIPEPD and the tip to 847411.
Kingsport Times-News
Best-selling author David Brooks to headline ETSU’s ‘Festival of Ideas’
Bestselling author and well-known commentator David Brooks will headline East Tennessee State University’s Festival of Ideas. The festival, which draws nationally known speakers to campus, will be held the week of Feb. 27.
Kingsport Times-News
South Fork moratorium will not affect current zoning, county planner says
BLOUNTVILLE — A moratorium on zoning requests in the South Fork of the Holston area recently enacted by Sullivan County will not affect the current zoning for existing property owners and will only place a hold on individual requests for rezoning, the county’s planner said. The one-year moratorium...
Kingsport Times-News
Skelton Law Racing Series gets underway this month
The 2023 Skelton Law Racing Series, which has been staging premier trail and road races since 1999, kicks into gear this month with the 20th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler.
