ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is seeking the identity of a man in a security camera photo. The man is a suspect in theft and vandalism incidents. Anyone with information about the man may contact criminal Investigations at the police department or email David Peters at dpeters@elizabethtonpolice.org. or call 423-547-6225. An anonymous tip may also be submitted via text message to TIPEPD and the tip to 847411.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO