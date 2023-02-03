Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
US News and World Report
Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
US News and World Report
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks
CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
US News and World Report
Gas Explosion Kills Five People in Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least five people were killed on Tuesday in a gas explosion that ripped through a five-floor building in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow, the RIA news agency said, citing emergency services. "So far, seven people have been rescued; unfortunately, five people died," the emergency services...
US News and World Report
U.S. Approves up to $10 Billion Sale of HIMARS Rocket Launchers, Ammunition to Poland
(Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of long-range missiles, rockets and launchers to Poland in a deal valued at up to $10 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Poland has been on a spending spree to modernize its military while simultaneously donating older weapons to its...
US News and World Report
China Fires Back at Biden’s Decision to Shoot Down Balloon as Domestic Criticism Soars
China on Monday broke from its previously conciliatory tone about its surveillance balloon that drifted over the U.S. and lashed out at President Joe Biden’s decision to shoot it down over the weekend after it cleared the mainland. [. READ:. U.S. Downs Chinese Balloon ]. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao...
US News and World Report
Ebay to Lay off 500 Employees
(Reuters) - E-commerce firm eBay Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1% in aftermarket trade. "This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas...
US News and World Report
Unilever to Build Mexico Plant as Part of $400 Million Investment
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Unilever Plc will build a manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican border state Nuevo Leon as part of a $400 million investment in the country over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday. The plant, which will be located in Salinas Victoria on the...
US News and World Report
Central Bank Test Lab to Trial 'Stablecoin' Monitoring System
LONDON (Reuters) - A global central bank test lab run out of London is designing a 'stablecoin' monitoring system aimed at giving authorities a clearer picture on how they work and how to regulate them in future. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency which aim to maintain a 1:1 peg...
US News and World Report
Philippines Coast Guard Chief Says Boosts South China Sea Presence
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine Coast Guard has stepped up its presence in the disputed South China Sea by deploying additional vessels and conducting more sorties and overflights to protect maritime territory and the country's fishermen, its chief said on Monday. Beijing's sweeping claims of sovereignty over the waterway have...
US News and World Report
China Declined U.S. Request for Call Between Defense Chiefs After Balloon Shootdown
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China declined a request for a phone call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe after Washington brought down a Chinese spy balloon, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Tuesday. A U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot down the balloon off the South...
US News and World Report
WHO Says Syria, Already in Crisis, Needs Massive Humanitarian Aid After Quake
GENEVA (Reuters) - Senior officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that Syria's humanitarian needs where the highest after a major earthquake killed thousands there and in southern Turkey. Adelheid Marschang, WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said Turkey had a strong capacity to respond to the crisis but...
US News and World Report
Iraq to Discuss With U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will discuss with Washington this week how to pay dues owed to Russian oil companies despite sanctions, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday. "We will discuss this problem with the American side. There are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq," Hussein said during a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baghdad.
US News and World Report
EU Sees Drug Crime as Threatening as Terrorism, Says Must Fight on European Level
ANTWERP (Reuters) - The EU regards organised drug crime as threatening as terrorism and wants to tackle the fight against it on a European level, Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday during a visit to Belgium’s port of Antwerp, Europe's main entrance for cocaine. Last year, a...
US News and World Report
Wall Street Rallies but Trade Choppy as Investors Digest Powell Comments
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied to a convincingly higher close on Tuesday, but trade was choppy as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about how long the central bank may need to tame inflation. Powell said 2023 should be a year of "significant declines in inflation." His...
US News and World Report
Yanomami Health Crisis in Brazil Can Only Be Solved by Expelling Miners, Official Says
BRASILIA (Reuters) - The medical emergency the Yanomami people of Brazil are suffering can only be overcome if illegal gold miners that invaded their reservation are evicted, an indigenous health official said on Tuesday. "The malnutrition crisis continues to be extremely serious. We believe the reopening of medical units can...
US News and World Report
US Approves $10B Arms Sale to Poland as Ukraine War Rages On
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $10 billion arms sale to NATO ally Poland as Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine rages. The State Department notified Congress that the sale comprises mid-range, mobile HIMARS artillery rocket systems, associated ammunition and related equipment. Poland and other...
US News and World Report
Yellen: 'You Don't Have a Recession' When U.S. Unemployment at 53-Year Low
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she saw a path for avoiding a U.S. recession, with inflation coming down significantly and the economy remaining strong, given the strength of the U.S. labor market. "You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says Associate of Russian Oligarch Vekselberg Charged Over Sanctions Evasion
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors charged a Russian citizen who was also a U.S. resident with facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, in an indictment unsealed in federal court on Tuesday, the Justice Department said. Vladimir Voronchenko, 70, of Moscow,...
Comments / 0