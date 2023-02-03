ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Turkey's President Erdogan Says Western Missions Will 'Pay' for Closures

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday...
U.S. Farmers Plan to Go 'Heavy on Corn' in 2023 Despite Risks

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn acreage in 2023, eyeing lower prices of fertilizer needed to grow the crop and hoping for a bumper crop after a late season drought withered last year's grain harvest and left U.S. corn supplies near a decade low. Plans for...
Gas Explosion Kills Five People in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least five people were killed on Tuesday in a gas explosion that ripped through a five-floor building in the town of Yefremov south of Moscow, the RIA news agency said, citing emergency services. "So far, seven people have been rescued; unfortunately, five people died," the emergency services...
Ebay to Lay off 500 Employees

(Reuters) - E-commerce firm eBay Inc said on Tuesday it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce. Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1% in aftermarket trade. "This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas...
Unilever to Build Mexico Plant as Part of $400 Million Investment

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Unilever Plc will build a manufacturing plant in the northern Mexican border state Nuevo Leon as part of a $400 million investment in the country over the next three years, the company said on Tuesday. The plant, which will be located in Salinas Victoria on the...
Central Bank Test Lab to Trial 'Stablecoin' Monitoring System

LONDON (Reuters) - A global central bank test lab run out of London is designing a 'stablecoin' monitoring system aimed at giving authorities a clearer picture on how they work and how to regulate them in future. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency which aim to maintain a 1:1 peg...
Philippines Coast Guard Chief Says Boosts South China Sea Presence

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine Coast Guard has stepped up its presence in the disputed South China Sea by deploying additional vessels and conducting more sorties and overflights to protect maritime territory and the country's fishermen, its chief said on Monday. Beijing's sweeping claims of sovereignty over the waterway have...
WHO Says Syria, Already in Crisis, Needs Massive Humanitarian Aid After Quake

GENEVA (Reuters) - Senior officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that Syria's humanitarian needs where the highest after a major earthquake killed thousands there and in southern Turkey. Adelheid Marschang, WHO Senior Emergency Officer, said Turkey had a strong capacity to respond to the crisis but...
Iraq to Discuss With U.S. How to Pay Russian Energy Firms, Iraqi Foreign Minister Says

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq will discuss with Washington this week how to pay dues owed to Russian oil companies despite sanctions, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Monday. "We will discuss this problem with the American side. There are sanctions in place that should not be imposed on the Iraqi side because the cooperation with Russian companies is ongoing and there are active Russian companies in Iraq," Hussein said during a news conference with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baghdad.
EU Sees Drug Crime as Threatening as Terrorism, Says Must Fight on European Level

ANTWERP (Reuters) - The EU regards organised drug crime as threatening as terrorism and wants to tackle the fight against it on a European level, Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Tuesday during a visit to Belgium’s port of Antwerp, Europe's main entrance for cocaine. Last year, a...
Wall Street Rallies but Trade Choppy as Investors Digest Powell Comments

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied to a convincingly higher close on Tuesday, but trade was choppy as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about how long the central bank may need to tame inflation. Powell said 2023 should be a year of "significant declines in inflation." His...
Yanomami Health Crisis in Brazil Can Only Be Solved by Expelling Miners, Official Says

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The medical emergency the Yanomami people of Brazil are suffering can only be overcome if illegal gold miners that invaded their reservation are evicted, an indigenous health official said on Tuesday. "The malnutrition crisis continues to be extremely serious. We believe the reopening of medical units can...
US Approves $10B Arms Sale to Poland as Ukraine War Rages On

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a $10 billion arms sale to NATO ally Poland as Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine rages. The State Department notified Congress that the sale comprises mid-range, mobile HIMARS artillery rocket systems, associated ammunition and related equipment. Poland and other...
U.S. Says Associate of Russian Oligarch Vekselberg Charged Over Sanctions Evasion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors charged a Russian citizen who was also a U.S. resident with facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, in an indictment unsealed in federal court on Tuesday, the Justice Department said. Vladimir Voronchenko, 70, of Moscow,...
