Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

BREAKING: Georgia defensive tackle Justin Terrell commits to Wake Forest

Wake Forest continued their quest to restock the cupboard on the defensive line and got good news when defensive tackle Justin "JT" Terrell announced his commitment to the Demon Deacons. Terrell chose the Deacs over offers from ECU, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Memphis, and Troy. During his junior season he amassed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

WATCH: Pre-Spring Running Back Inventory

Florida State fielded one of the best rushing attacks in the country this past season, and the Seminoles somehow could be even better in 2023. Trey Benson looks like an NFL back and he has a nice supporting cast around him. FSU will need to replace Treshaun Ward, however. Can...
247Sports

2024 Recruiting Board Breakdown: Florida State has its QB of the future

Over the next few weeks, Noles247 will be providing in-depth breakdowns on Florida State's recruiting board at each position within the 2024 recruiting class. Today, we'll kick things off with the quarterback position -- a spot that FSU fans should feel pretty comfortable with already. Here's the full run-down:. Need:...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Instant Analysis: Wrecked by Wake Forest, UNC Hits New Low

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It became the worst kind of déjà vu for North Carolina, and a new low in this spiraling season. Wake Forest effectively wrecked the Tar Heels 92-85 on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum, an ACC basketball blowout loss in form but masked by the final result, in a game UNC sorely needed in its hopes of re-generating some positive momentum.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

The Postgame: Slide Continues for UNC

North Carolina headed to Winston Salem on Tuesday night in dire need of a quality win to reverse the trend of demoralizing defeats in ACC opponents. Instead, the Heels played perhaps their worst half of basketball this season and never recovered, falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 92-85. Taylor Vippolis and Tommy Ashley broke down the third straight loss the Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Wake Forest lands Danish Forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion

Steve Forbes strikes again, but this time in the high school ranks. Marqus Mitrovic Marion, who stands 6-foot-8, 200 pounds announced his commitment to Wake Forest, joining Aaron Clark for the 2023 recruiting class. Marion chose the Deacs over offers from Xavier, Boston College, Dayton, Iona, Depaul, and Marquette amongst...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Talented Virginia athlete Joshua Clarke lands first offer after coaching change at Wake Forest

Not even 12 hours after Chip West was officially announced as Wake's new cornerbacks coach, he began doling out offers to help reshape the room come 2024. The first? Alexandria (Va.) Flint Hill High School corner Joshua Clarke. It also shouldn't come as a surprise that the first offer from him went out to the commonwealth of Virginia. West's background stems from there and has been his main recruiting ground at every stop along the way.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

College football recruiting: FSU in position to become Sunshine State's 'alpha' over Miami, Florida

Florida State currently has the No. 3 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Clemson. When a team of FSU's stature doesn't finish atop the conference in recruiting, it could lead to groans, but recruiting analyst Blair Angulo is satisfied with the job coach Mike Norvell and his staff has done. Andrew Ivins also offered positive feedback on the class. Ivans recently detailed why Florida State is in great position to become the "alpha" and stake its claim as the top program in the state.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
alamancenews.com

Cummings boys give coach birthday gift – a victory

Chas Cris had something to celebrate on his birthday – and that’s pretty much the norm for the Cummings boys’ basketball coach. The Cavaliers turned away visiting Bartlett Yancey 70-52 on Friday night. “I think we’ve lost once on my birthday,” Cris said. “Usually we do pretty...
BURLINGTON, NC
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
James Tuliano

Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NC

Looking to snag breakfast in Cary? Here are three local favorites to try out!. Address: 1040 Tryon Village Dr Ste 601, Cary, NC 27518. Breakfast Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Brunch: Saturday/Sunday 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM.
CARY, NC

