US reaches nuclear ‘breakthrough’ with approval of new reactor that will change atomic energy
American government officials have greenlit the first nuclear reactor that promises to forever restructure the foundations of atomic energy. This novel design beats out previously failed attempts at this clean energy, giving it a chance to make impressions on the public that are nothing like Chernobyl. Approval from The U.S....
GM May Have Some Bad News About a Manufacturing Plant
A possible change in plans for a General Motors' EV battery manufacturing plant makes future production goals uncertain.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles
A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Japan Makes Controversial Decision to Dump Over 1,000,000 tons of Radioactive Water into The Sea
Japan has announced plans to dump more than 1 million tons of radioactive water into the sea this year resulting from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. For 12 years, workers have pumped water into the ruins of the facility to keep the debris from overheating and causing further damage.
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat
As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Coming soon: Beef, coffee, and chocolate, without a side of environmental destruction
Benji Jones is a senior environmental reporter at Vox, covering biodiversity loss and climate change. Before joining Vox, he was a senior energy reporter at Insider. Benji previously worked as a wildlife researcher. This story is part of a group of stories called. The biodiversity crisis, explained. Many popular grocery...
Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%
The suggestion to ban gas-powered stovetops nationwide in the United States has been debated by Congress, but the city of San Diego has already taken action by committing to eliminate almost all gas-powered building appliances, including stoves.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
Elon Musk Warns Against a Popular Stimulant
The billionaire influencer is not a fan of a particular pharmaceutical.
