ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Benzinga

The State that Wants to Ban Electric Vehicles

A group of lawmakers in Wyoming has introduced a bill to ban sales of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, claiming the move will boost the state’s oil and gas industry while ensuring its ability to trade with other states. Wyoming’s proposed phaseout of electric vehicles (EVs) would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Pete Lakeman

Scientists report that food grown using fertilizer made from human waste is safe to eat

As much as I want to rationalize, there's still some grossness about this piece of news. Scientists in Europe have determined that fertilizer made from human waste is safe for growing food for human consumption. As a reassurance to what might otherwise be unpalatable news, the scientists reported that only an extremely small amount of medicines and drugs would find their way into the crops. As an example, you would have to consume half a million cabbage heads “to accumulate a dose equivalent to one carbamazepine pill.” Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug.
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy