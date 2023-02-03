Read full article on original website
Melanie
4d ago
A simple “no, not true” would’ve sufficed, but still that was never said🤔
Reply
13
OhSo Curious
3d ago
Now I like Porsha, and have seen her from the start. She has always been curvy with "junk in the trunk"... but No Ma'am... That has been altered!!!
Reply
2
Related
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas
The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
BET
Apryl Jones Rocks A Huge Diamond Ring In A New Video With Her BAE Taye Diggs, And Fans Quickly Took Notice!
Could wedding bells be ringing for Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones? Some fans seem to think so after they spotted what appears to be a sizable diamond engagement ring on Apryl’s ring finger!. The engagement speculation began when the couple posted yet another hilarious Instagram video giving their followers...
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Monique Slams Cyberbullies For Fat-Shaming Her Over Weight Size
Love After Lockup star Monique Robinson has called out instigators on social media for criticizing her weight in comparison to her romantic partner, Derek Warner Jr. After the couple’s love story went viral, social media users pointed out their size difference, as Robinson, 35, is a plus-sized woman and Warner, 29, appeared to be shorter and more slender.
‘RHOA’ alum Falynn Pina suffers miscarriage: ‘Our home is filled with tears’
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Falynn Pina revealed Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage. “Last night, the Lord called our baby home,” the reality star, 33, captioned a photo on Instagram of her hand resting on a hospital bed. “Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts.” She concluded the post, “Rest in heaven, Jean Pina👼🏾 Mommy and Daddy love you so very much❤️.” Fellow “RHOA” alum Claudia Jordan sent her condolences, writing in the comments section, “I am so sorry for you and your family! 💔💔.” “Selling Tampa” alum Sharelle Rosado added, “I’m so sorry...
NeNe Leakes’ Son Brentt Shows Off 100-Lb Weight Loss Transformation Months After Suffering Stroke: Before and After Pics
Making big changes! NeNe Leakes' son Brentt Leakes is prioritizing his health after suffering a stroke and heart attack at age 23. "Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown," Brentt captioned an Instagram slideshow on Monday, January 16, putting his slim figure on display. In the carousel of pics, the Atlanta resident posed […]
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Officially Has a New Man in Her Life, She Spills the Details on New Boyfriend
Christine Brown has a brand new boyfriend. The reality TV star took to Instagram to dish about her new relationship, and she's so excited.
Nick Cannon’s baby mama LaNisha Cole responds to pregnancy rumors
LaNisha Cole – who gave birth to Nick Cannon’s ninth baby, daughter Onyx, in the fall – is shutting down rumors she’s got another bun in her oven. “No I’m not pregnant again,” the model-actress wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday. “You guys are so used to SnapBack culture that you can’t let a woman be at peace with not losing her baby weight in a week.” Cole, 40, acknowledged that her “body is bigger” but informed her fans she is “not in any rush to lose the weight” because she knows “it’ll come off in due time.” “Until then there’s just more...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers
Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
What Will Michael and Willow Name Their Baby?
Baby Girl Tait-Corinthos is finally here on General Hospital! Doesn't it feel like Willow has been pregnant...forever? It looked like she might not be around to name her daughter but luckily for all -- she survived.
bravotv.com
Kenya Moore Shows Her Gorgeous Birthday Gift from Brooklyn & Marc Daly
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member received a stunning surprise from her ex-husband and their 4-year-old daughter. Kenya Moore just received a gorgeous birthday surprise from Marc Daly. In a January 24 Instagram Story photo, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member showed the beautiful pink orchid she received...
Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans
It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
Rickey Smiley Reveals Details Of “Standing Ovation” For His Late Son, Brandon
Rickey Smiley Reveals Details Of "Standing Ovation" For His Late Son, Brandon
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour
Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
HipHopDX.com
Keyshia Cole Snaps Back At Fan Who Accused Her Of ‘Degrading’ Her Late Mother
Keyshia Cole has responded to an accusation that she is ‘degrading’ her late mother Frankie Lons, amid news that the singer has started working on a biopic. In November 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported that Lifetime had begun production on a film that would examine Cole’s life, including her tumultuous relationship with her biological mother, who passed away in July 2021 of an apparent overdose. The following month, veteran actress Debbie Morgan shared a behind the scenes shot on Instagram that saw her appearing on camera as Frankie alongside Keyshia Cole.
‘Sister Wives’: Where Does Meri Brown Live Now?
Meri Brown’s name has been in the media for weeks, and not in a positive light. Still, the Sister Wives star remains unbothered. Following her divorce from Kody Brown, she’s been traveling. Fans, however, want to know where Meri is currently living and if she plans to put down roots somewhere other than Flagstaff now that the Brown family has officially disbanded. So where does she actually call home at the moment?
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Says She and Husband Zach Davis Are Discussing Possibility of Adoption
Cheyenne Floyd has set the record straight on adding to her family biologically, but says they may not be done growing yet in a new episode of her Think Loud Crew podcast Cheyenne Floyd is opening up about her plans for her family's future. Speaking on her podcast, Think Loud Crew, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star told co-hosts Shanan Cablayan and R KyleLynn Floyd about her discussions with husband Zach Davis about growing their family. The couple — who share son Ace, 19 months, in addition to Floyd's daughter...
Comments / 28