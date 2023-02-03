ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When He Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Missed Mike Tyson's 20-Second Fight

By Orlando Silva
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoXM7_0kbW7Jyh00

Charles Barkley once tried to get drinks for the Dream Team and missed a huge knockout by legendary Mike Tyson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOCWn_0kbW7Jyh00

Credit: Fadeaway World

Charles Barkley has incredible stories from his active days, as he starred in many moments, funny and serious. The Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers legend collected a lot of these stories and recently shared some of them with his unique style.

During a recent appearance on Showtime's "All the Smoke," Chuck opened up on his broken relationship with Michael Jordan and how things have changed between him and the GOAT. He also revealed his top 10 players of all time , which is a controversial topic too, but Barkley also talked about funny moments he lived alongside other NBA legends.

View the original article to see embedded media.

One of the topics he touched on was the time he went to get some drinks before he and other players from the mighty 1992 Dream Team watched a Mike Tyson fight. That was a terrible decision by Barkley, who missed the entire fight that didn't even last a minute.

Charles Barkley Hilariously Explains How Quick Mike Tyson's Fights Could End

Chuck told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that it all happened so fast that he couldn't even go to get a few drinks. Boxing was really wild back in the day, especially when Iron Mike got to the ring.

View the original article to see embedded media.

"I'm with Magic [Johnson], Michael [Jordan], Patrick Ewing, and they're all like early in my career, I'm a young buck on the totem pole. They make me go get drinks, and I come back and Tyson already knocked this motherf***er out. Are you f***ing serious right now? These motherf***ers are laughing at me, I'm walking around with two buckets of popcorn and some drinks. They're just f***ing laughing at me," Barkley said.

That must have been really frustrating for him, but hopefully, he got to watch the replay. This was the common path for Tyson during those years, but Chuck must have known better.

Magic Johnson told this exact same story in 2021, laughing about it and adding that Charles threw the drinks in the air after learning about the result of the fight. It literally lasted 20 seconds, which was way too little for Chuck. These stories are really fun, and if there's somebody that can tell them in a funny way, that's Charles Barkley.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 7

Related
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
People

Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News

Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement

The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end.  Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant. Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is the obvious star of the NBA news cycle right now, but Spencer Dinwiddie is proving to be a worthy supporting act. The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving was officially traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in a blockbuster deal. Dinwiddie and multiple other assets will be headed back to Brooklyn as part... The post Spencer Dinwiddie goes viral for funny tweet about being traded for Kyrie Irving appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ONTARIO, NY
RadarOnline

'This Makes Sense For Her': Gisele Bündchen To SPILL About Divorce From Tom Brady As NFL Legend Retires A Second Time

Gisele Bündchen is gearing up to tell all about her divorce from ex-husband Tom Brady in a Vanity Fair exposé after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star announced his retirement from the league for a second time, RadarOnline.com has learned.Insiders claimed the Brazilian bombshell will pose for a VF cover and get candid about her split, revealing more than she has ever shared before."I could see this as a cover to celebrate Earth Month in April, as that's a subject close to Gisele's heart. But it could also be a summer cover," a Condé Nast insider spilled to Page Six.Bündchen and...
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy