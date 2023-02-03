Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When He Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Missed Mike Tyson's 20-Second Fight

Charles Barkley once tried to get drinks for the Dream Team and missed a huge knockout by legendary Mike Tyson.

Charles Barkley has incredible stories from his active days, as he starred in many moments, funny and serious. The Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers legend collected a lot of these stories and recently shared some of them with his unique style.

During a recent appearance on Showtime's "All the Smoke," Chuck opened up on his broken relationship with Michael Jordan and how things have changed between him and the GOAT. He also revealed his top 10 players of all time , which is a controversial topic too, but Barkley also talked about funny moments he lived alongside other NBA legends.

One of the topics he touched on was the time he went to get some drinks before he and other players from the mighty 1992 Dream Team watched a Mike Tyson fight. That was a terrible decision by Barkley, who missed the entire fight that didn't even last a minute.

Charles Barkley Hilariously Explains How Quick Mike Tyson's Fights Could End

Chuck told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that it all happened so fast that he couldn't even go to get a few drinks. Boxing was really wild back in the day, especially when Iron Mike got to the ring.

"I'm with Magic [Johnson], Michael [Jordan], Patrick Ewing, and they're all like early in my career, I'm a young buck on the totem pole. They make me go get drinks, and I come back and Tyson already knocked this motherf***er out. Are you f***ing serious right now? These motherf***ers are laughing at me, I'm walking around with two buckets of popcorn and some drinks. They're just f***ing laughing at me," Barkley said.

That must have been really frustrating for him, but hopefully, he got to watch the replay. This was the common path for Tyson during those years, but Chuck must have known better.

Magic Johnson told this exact same story in 2021, laughing about it and adding that Charles threw the drinks in the air after learning about the result of the fight. It literally lasted 20 seconds, which was way too little for Chuck. These stories are really fun, and if there's somebody that can tell them in a funny way, that's Charles Barkley.

