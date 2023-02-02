Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall Street set for lower open ahead of Powell speech
Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which will be parsed for further clues on how long the central bank will keep interest rates higher. Powell's comments, due at 12:40 p.m. EST...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Yields, which move inversely to prices,...
NASDAQ
Asian Markets Mixed On Powell Remarks
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Wednesday, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, in reaction to US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Economic Club of Washington that he expects 2023 to be a year of "significant declines in inflation." He also cautioned that interest rates could rise more than markets expect if the economic data doesn't cooperate. Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
Japanese Market Significantly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is significantly lower on Wednesday after opening in the green, extending the slight losses in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 falling to stay just above the 27,500 level, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, dragged by sharp losses at index heavyweights SoftBank Group and Nintendo. SoftBank Group is slipping more than 6 percent after reporting a net loss of around $6 billion in the December quarter, while Nintendo is plunging more than 7 percent after it slashed sales forecast for the Nintendo Switch console,
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Best Buy (BBY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.39MM shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 21.87MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.35% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
NASDAQ
Investing Strategies: How to Stop Yourself from Making Mistakes During a Drop
I am not usually someone who allows the chart to dictate trades but as I pointed out yesterday, the chart for the S&P 500 flashed a 1-day candle on Friday that is significant enough to make some kind of defensive play advisable for investors. The doji formed on Friday indicates a tie in the battle between bulls and bears and a possible turn to the downside after a few weeks of upward momentum. On its own, a technical signal like that probably wouldn’t prompt any major action, but with the strong jobs report raising doubts about the Fed changing tack any time soon, a drop in stocks looks like a quite likely scenario over the next few weeks at least.
NASDAQ
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
NASDAQ
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.54MM shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS). This represents 7.15% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.16MM shares and 8.35% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) closed at $6.60, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for the Market Comeback with this First Profit Screen
The market dipped on Monday and was a bit mixed through early afternoon trading on Tuesday. The slightly downbeat and subdued start to the week appears to be a welcome and somewhat bullish sign as many bears and market pessimists likely thought a huge pullback was coming after the impressive start to 2023, which has seen tons of stocks climb well over 30% YTD.
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for ANET - 2/6/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ARISTA NETWORKS INC (ANET). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, ANET rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
