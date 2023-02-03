ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”

Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
MMA Fighting

Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights

Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
sportszion.com

“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands

Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus

Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones

With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
MMA Fighting

Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event on April 1 headlined by Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Vitor Belfort

Jorge Masvidal is bringing out the stars from the world of MMA for his next boxing event. The UFC welterweight contender announced Monday on The MMA Hour that the PFL’s Anthony Pettis will face the legendary Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of Gamebred Boxing 4, which takes place April 1 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
MMAmania.com

Pic: MMA legends unite in Los Angeles to honor Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290

Fedor Emelianenko didn’t get the win in his retirement fight (highlights), but he did get a proper sendoff. Shortly after getting stopped via strikes by Ryan Bader in the main event of Bellator 290 last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2022) in Los Angeles, Calif., several legends of the fight game came into the cage to watch “The Last Emperor” put his gloves down, signaling the end of his combat career.
MMA Fighting

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 set for May 20 in Dublin

One of the greatest women’s boxing matchups of all-time is getting run back this spring. On Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Amanda Serrano defeated Erika Cruz via unanimous decision. Following the victory, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the highly anticipated rematch between Serrano and Katie Taylor will take place for the undisputed lightweight title on May 20 in Dublin, Ireland.
