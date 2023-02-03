Read full article on original website
Related
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
MMA Fighting
Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
sportszion.com
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones
With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Jun Yong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin turns into bloodbath before submission finish | UFC Vegas 68
Jun Yong Park pushed his middleweight win streak to three last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Iron Turtle” bloodied Denis Tiuliulin before submitting him with a first-round rear-naked choke. LIVE! Stream UFC...
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
MMAmania.com
Fedor Emelianenko at peace with retirement after Bellator 290: ‘My body doesn’t feel the same’
Many in the fight game — including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White — felt Fedor Emelianenko should’ve retired years ago. He did, actually. “The Last Emperor” called it a day in June 2012 following a knockout win over Pedro Rizzo. His retirement lasted...
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
MMA Fighting
Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event on April 1 headlined by Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Vitor Belfort
Jorge Masvidal is bringing out the stars from the world of MMA for his next boxing event. The UFC welterweight contender announced Monday on The MMA Hour that the PFL’s Anthony Pettis will face the legendary Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of Gamebred Boxing 4, which takes place April 1 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
MMAmania.com
Pic: MMA legends unite in Los Angeles to honor Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290
Fedor Emelianenko didn’t get the win in his retirement fight (highlights), but he did get a proper sendoff. Shortly after getting stopped via strikes by Ryan Bader in the main event of Bellator 290 last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2022) in Los Angeles, Calif., several legends of the fight game came into the cage to watch “The Last Emperor” put his gloves down, signaling the end of his combat career.
CBS Sports
Bellator MMA schedule for 2023: Yaroslav Amosov vs. Logan Storley, Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Ben Henderson on tap
Bellator MMA presents the sequel to an all-time great fight and kicks off another Grand Prix. Bellator has four events on the schedule in the aftermath of their CBS debut, which saw Ryan Bader retain his heavyweight crown in stopping the legendary Fedor Emelianenko for a second time. Yaroslov Amosov...
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 set for May 20 in Dublin
One of the greatest women’s boxing matchups of all-time is getting run back this spring. On Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Amanda Serrano defeated Erika Cruz via unanimous decision. Following the victory, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the highly anticipated rematch between Serrano and Katie Taylor will take place for the undisputed lightweight title on May 20 in Dublin, Ireland.
calfkicker.com
Anthony Pettis set to box Roy Jones Jr, on the same card: Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, And Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal has stacked the card and is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4. Masvidal is now entering the boxing ring after promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON. Roy Masvidal said on The MMA Hour that Jones Jr. will box Anthony Pettis in the main event of his show on April 1 in Milwaukee.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 Embedded, Episode 2: ‘Just when you think you can’t go any harder, show them you can’
The second episode of UFC 284 Embedded features Alexander Volkanovski grinding through a brutal training session, Islam Makhachev winding down in the Australian water, Randy Brown taking in the wildlife at a zoo, and Josh Emmett reflecting on his journey to an interim featherweight title fight with Yair Rodriguez. Check...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to...
MMAmania.com
Gordon Ryan wondering ‘if someone needs a jiu-jitsu coach’ on TUF 31: McGregor vs. Chandler
The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is set to return this summer with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as head coaches. While most people are still wowing over the coach selection, Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace, Gordon Ryan, wants to know if one of the teams needs an assistant mat technician. Ryan is currently...
Comments / 2