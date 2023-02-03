Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NYC is Giving Migrants Free Tickets to Canada as They Say the City is Too Dangerous - Even Compared to CartelsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
Eater
A Per Se Pastry Chef Brings Wacky Cakes to Flushing
Wacky, weird, whimsical, wonderful: No matter what you call them, this particular cake trend is nearly inescapable on a certain part of social media — marked by bright colors, goopy icing, and garnishes that often pull from the natural world, distinct from the more pristine adornments that have long-populated bakeries. And now they’ve found their way to Flushing, Queens, at Gong Gan, a dessert spot, that doubles as a natural wine bar by night.
Eater
The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week
The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes, and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.
Eater
New York Post Calls Basement Restaurants in Rockefeller Center ‘Captives’
Known crankster Steve Cuozzo at the New York Post hates the decor but loves the tuna bibimbap at Rockefeller Center’s new underground restaurants. The dining room at Naro, a Korean spot from the team behind the two-Michelin-starred Atomix, “has a too-plain look for a place that can top $300 a head at dinner,” he says, and feels “fit for little more than card playing.” The setup at Five Acres, from the owner of Prospect Heights restaurants Olmsted and Maison Yaki, reminds him of a “cattle pen” that’s hidden from view by “cheap-looking potted greenery.” None of this is too far off from Eater’s own assessment of the downstairs dining area, by the way, but calling these restaurants “captives” is some foil for the so-called “New York restaurant event of the year.”
Eater
Indian Sports Bar Pijja Palace Rocks a Tasting Menu and TVs for the Big Game
With the Super Bowl less than one week away, popular Silver Lake restaurant Pijja Palace has just announced a watch party inside its TV-heavy dining room, complete with a five-course tasting menu. Owner Avish Naran just released reservations this morning to the one-off event, and it is expected to sell out fast considering the doors open at 3 p.m. and there is only one seating, for $85 per person. Chef Miles Shorey is playing the hits with a handful of twists including the dosa onion rings, baked malai ziti, chutney pizza, and s’mores.
Eater
Michelin-Starred Atomix Chef to Open New Restaurant in Koreatown
The chef behind two-Michelin-starred Korean restaurant Atomix is bringing a new project to Koreatown this spring. Seoul Salon, opening at 28 W. 33rd Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, is the latest from chef Junghyun “JP” Park, who’s teaming up with the Korean restaurant group Hand Hospitality for the opening.
Eater
Peruvian Flavors Meet Chinese Cuisine on Convoy
The Asian food corridor of Convoy Street gets a South American infusion with the arrival of Flama Llama, which replaces Chef Chin and is the third area restaurant for Frankin Chou-Chan, who opened dumpling spot Steamy Piggy in 2017 and launched Formoosa, a Taiwainese cafe, in Kearny Mesa last year.
Eater
Holly Restaurant Bento Picnic and Wine Shop Saba San’s Are Closing for Now
Japanese restaurant Bento Picnic and its wine shop Saba San’s are closing at the East Cesar Chavez location. The last day for the businesses at 2600 East Cesar Chavez Street will be Saturday, February 18. Owner Leanne Valenti wrote in an email that she is taking a sabbatical to...
Eater
Blue Ocean Bringing Sushi and Fresh Seafood to UTC
A Japanese restaurant with two locations in San Diego is heading for Westfield UTC, where it’ll help anchor the end of the mall near Macy’s and 85C Bakery Cafe. Moving into the 4,434-square-foot space that previously housed Smokeyard BBQ & Chop Shop, Blue Ocean Sushi opened its first outpost in Carlsbad in 2014 and landed on Prospect Street in La Jolla in 2019.
Collider
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Brings a Taste of Italy to His New Waiter Gig
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay this weekend, and he did something specifically special for me—he played two Italian characters. The first being famous Italian plumber Mario Mario in a sketch for a fake HBO series about the Super Mario Bros. And the second is an Italian waiter at Antonio's Real Italian Restaurant. Which, when you think about it, is incredibly true to how it feels to go to an Italian restaurant.
Eater
A Chicago Hotel Hopes Augmented Reality Doesn’t Bite
Digging into the fourth course of dinner — a butter-poached beef tenderloin with caramelized onion — tiny carrots with arms and legs danced to a jaunty piano tune around the plate. Joining them were Champagne glasses and avocado halves (also with arms and legs) swaying back and forth in an almost cult-like celebration. As the server took the plate away, the dancers disappeared and the chef promptly walked on the top of my table to talk about dessert.
Eater
Villa’s Tacos, One of LA’s Superstar Taco Stands, Opens Highland Park Restaurant
In the past four-and-a-half years, Victor Villa has grown his taquero side hustle, Villa’s Tacos, from a backyard pop-up and street stand sensation to a brand new restaurant in Highland Park. After nearly half a decade, Villa’s dream has been realized as long lines of eager fans queued up for an opening bite last weekend.
Eater
Chezchez, the Trick Dog Team’s Temple to Spritzes and Tinned Fish, Has Closed
Despite a couple of recent high notes for sister bar Trick Dog, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary and earned a nod on the James Beard Awards long list in January, BV Hospitality quietly pulled the plug on its second bar Chezchez earlier this year. An Eater SF reader noted Chezchez was dark for the entire month of January, and a representative for the bar confirmed on Monday, February 6 that the bar is permanently closed.
Eater
Consider the Vegetable Bouquet
Not long ago, I went to a mushroom-themed musical dinner. The entire meal featured mushrooms, from the white snow fungus in the welcome drinks to the shiitakes in the sweet mushroom pavlova (surprisingly good!). Naturally, before any dishes even hit the table, mushrooms appeared there too; frilly clusters of oyster mushrooms anchored arrangements that were otherwise sparsely poked with greenery and just a flower or two. It brought to life what I’d been long coveting on my Instagram feed: bouquets made up primarily of vegetables and mushrooms, with flowers present but taking a supporting role.
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak? Pittsburgh-Style Steak is a grilling method that produces a high-grade char on the outside of the steak while leaving the inside rare or medium rare. This char creates an incredibly juicy steak full of flavor and tenderness.
Eater
A Vegan Burger Joint Moves in Next to Maria’s and Kimski in Bridgeport
Max Musto began a vegan pop-up, Herbivore, three years ago and it’s proved popular amongst vegans and omnivores who have waited hours for Musto’s dairy- and meat-free burgers, like the Big Max, that remind folks of items from their favorite fast-food chains. Musto popped up for the month...
Eater
Where Dirty Lettuce’s Alkebulan Moroski Dines Out in Portland on Days Off
Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
Eater
Turkey and the Wolf’s Mason Hereford and Team to Open First Dinner Restaurant
They’ve mastered breakfast, brunch, and lunch, and now the acclaimed team behind New Orleans’s Turkey and the Wolf and Molly’s Rise and Shine is tackling the titan of meals: dinner. Called Hungry Eyes, chef and co-owner Mason Hereford has slyly referenced the new restaurant on Instagram over...
Eater
‘Top Chef ‘Alum Evelyn Garcia’s New Restaurant Opens in Houston This Week
Nearly a year after watching Evelyn Garcia dazzle viewers on the 19th season of Bravo’s Top Chef, the rising talent is gearing up to open her first ever full-service restaurant, Jūn, in the Heights. On Tuesday, February 7, Garcia and chef Henry Lu, will celebrate the opening night of their joint collaboration, a restaurant that will serve “new Asian American food” all while exploring the stories of the chefs’ diverse upbringings.
Eater
Why Becoming a Regular Pays Off
You’d love to go to that spot that has that amazing pasta everyone is talking about. But the reservation app shows no availability for the entire month, even when you check in at the stroke of midnight. Maybe a call will help? A quick look on the restaurant’s website shows only an email address. You fire off an email, and after no response, decide to try your luck walking in. You introduce yourself to the host, whose eyes are glued to a device. Without looking up, they inform you the wait is over two hours.
Eater
Use the New Panera Purse to Carry a Better Sandwich
I’m a gal on the go, which has often meant scarfing down a bodega turkey sandwich unearthed from the bottom of my tote bag between commitments. You may think this means I have longed for a sleeker, more sophisticated sandwich transportation option, but honestly I never thought twice about it. Panera, though, clearly saw there was a problem to be solved and has created the BAGuette.
Comments / 2