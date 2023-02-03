This administration does not care AT ALL about our national security! Getting ridiculous now!!!! What's next? Let the Chinese army in to take over? JOE HAS GOT TO GO!!
Grandpa Joe is going to put Kamala in charge....see the balloon 🎈 😳 it's a balloon up in the air, balloons float through the air, cackle cackle....total and complete incompetence.
Pentagon sends troops to all over the world for many reasons. Some disclosed to We The People and some never released to us. But this is in our own backyard. Is the pentagon too fearful to shoot it down and investigate its design and purpose? Would China shoot down the same thing over their airspace? I believe they would.
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
China Speaks Out After Another Spy Balloon Discovered
Retired colonel has a theory about why suspected Chinese spy balloon is over Montana
China expert sounds alarm on spy balloon hovering over US: 'It’s very dangerous what they’re doing'
America’s ‘Doomsday Plane’ is Flying Over Illinois Right Now
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
Big Lots is closing stores in 2023 — see the full list
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
Why Is This Mysterious Jet Parked In Casper Wyoming
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Air Force warns Chinese company's North Dakota mill would be 'significant' national security threat
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
Did You Know There Is A Sixth Great Lake Just North Of Minnesota?
2nd snowstorm to pack a bigger punch in Midwest, Northeast
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 886