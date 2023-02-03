ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder after trying to smother patient at Idaho State Veterans Home in North Idaho

By By The Lewiston Tribune
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZ5gN_0kbW47Zr00

LEWISTON—Police arrested Sandra McCarty for attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.

According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded at 8:15 a.m. Thursday to the veterans home at 821 21st Ave. for a report of a battery.

During the investigation detectives determined that nursing staff interrupted McCarty while she was allegedly on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth. She left the scene before police arrived.

Lewiston police were able to contact the 54-year-old Las Vegas woman who was detained and taken to the police station for questioning. McCarty was later arrested and held at the Nez Perce County Jail on the attempted first-degree murder charge, according to the news release.

Anyone with information on the case can contact police detective Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Intoxicated man runs over woman who was trying to prevent him from drinking and driving

LEWISTON — Officers arrested a man suspected of running over a woman who was trying to prevent him from drinking and driving, according to a release from the Lewiston Police Department on Sunday. Jonathan Evans, 36, of Lewiston, is accused of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony. Officers responded to a call at about 10:50 p.m. on Saturday near the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue. Evans was leaving a party at the location after allegedly instigating a fight, police said. A 41-year-old woman told Evans he was too intoxicated to drive and tried to prevent him from leaving in his pickup truck. Evans ran the woman over as he was driving through the parking lot. She was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former North Idaho school board chairperson accused of embezzling more than $240K from employer

GRANGEVILLE — The former school board chairperson of the Mountain View School District made an initial appearance in Magistrate Court here Tuesday on a felony charge of grand theft. Rebecca J. Warden, 44, who has since moved to Washington, is accused of embezzling more than $240,460 from her employer, Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps, of Grangeville. According to an affidavit of probable cause by Idaho County Sheriff’s Sgt. Keith Olsen,...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Tribe taking over investigation after skull, other bones found during excavation

LEWISTON—The Nez Perce Tribe will take over the handling of human remains found Wednesday near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a biological anthropologist was called to assist with the investigation and indicated the remains were human. Based on the anthropologist's findings, the remains are potentially ancestral remains. The Nez Perce Tribe will continue handling the case and decision-making on...
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Federal judge orders Idaho city to reach settlement with mask protestors

Three people arrested during a 2020 religious gathering and protest of Moscow’s COVID-19 mandates were allowed this week to continue their lawsuit against the city of Moscow. U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. denied Moscow’s motion for summary judgment on Wednesday and ordered the city to reach a settlement out of court with Gabriel Rench, Sean Bohnet and Rachel Bohnet. Moscow police arrested and cited Rench, the Bohnet couple and...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy