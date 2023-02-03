Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder after trying to smother patient at Idaho State Veterans Home in North Idaho

LEWISTON—Police arrested Sandra McCarty for attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.

According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded at 8:15 a.m. Thursday to the veterans home at 821 21st Ave. for a report of a battery.

During the investigation detectives determined that nursing staff interrupted McCarty while she was allegedly on top of a patient with her hands over his mouth. She left the scene before police arrived.

Lewiston police were able to contact the 54-year-old Las Vegas woman who was detained and taken to the police station for questioning. McCarty was later arrested and held at the Nez Perce County Jail on the attempted first-degree murder charge, according to the news release.

Anyone with information on the case can contact police detective Joe Stormes at (208) 746-0171.