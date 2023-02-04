ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Man Scores $3.3M From Scratch-Off Ticket Purchased At CT Convenience Store

By Morgan Gonzales
 2 days ago

A $10 scratch-off ticket bought at a convenience store in Connecticut proved worth the investment when it racked up millions of dollars in winnings.

Tolland County resident Adam Lobaugh, of Ellington, bought a "$150,000 A Year For Life" ticket and won the top prize, choosing the one-time gross cash option of $3.3 million, on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to the Connecticut State Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Fas Mart located in Ellington at 1 Main Street.

The overall odds of winning a "$150,000 A Year For Life" game is currently 1 in 4.16

wendy K
3d ago

That's great! Someone from my hometown, I love it. I hate that he can't be anonymous 😒.. I wouldn't want everybody knowing because then they're all going to hit me up LOL and if you give something to one person then the other person's going to complain so hopefully that doesn't happen.

4
Moody1
1d ago

Adam hey it’s me! I loaned you $5 back in 96 soooo the interest rate of course has changed but umm yea we need to talk. 👀🤣 let’s crunch numbers old pal

