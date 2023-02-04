Man Scores $3.3M From Scratch-Off Ticket Purchased At CT Convenience Store

A $10 scratch-off ticket bought at a convenience store in Connecticut proved worth the investment when it racked up millions of dollars in winnings.

Tolland County resident Adam Lobaugh, of Ellington, bought a "$150,000 A Year For Life" ticket and won the top prize, choosing the one-time gross cash option of $3.3 million, on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to the Connecticut State Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Fas Mart located in Ellington at 1 Main Street.

The overall odds of winning a "$150,000 A Year For Life" game is currently 1 in 4.16