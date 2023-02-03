Research being conducted by North Carolina State University is expected to assist in the development of strategies to reduce the movement of disease-causing pathogens from farm to farm. As part of research funded by the Swine Health Information Center, North Carolina State University is assessing the risk of disease transmission associated with swine transport vehicles. SHIC Associate Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder explains researchers have developed a computer modeling technique to track vehicle movements from farm to farm, from the farm to the truck wash and back to the farm.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO