Transport Biosecurity Research Expected to Lead to Disease Movement Mitigation Strategies
Research being conducted by North Carolina State University is expected to assist in the development of strategies to reduce the movement of disease-causing pathogens from farm to farm. As part of research funded by the Swine Health Information Center, North Carolina State University is assessing the risk of disease transmission associated with swine transport vehicles. SHIC Associate Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder explains researchers have developed a computer modeling technique to track vehicle movements from farm to farm, from the farm to the truck wash and back to the farm.
Knox’s swine research has ‘global impact’ on industry
Rob Knox is a professor in the Department of Animal Sciences at the University of Illinois, where he serves as a state Extension specialist and does research of global impact. The native of Delaware earned his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Nebraska in reproductive physiology. His research focuses on replacement gilt management, A.I. and fertility of frozen swine semen, housing effects on reproduction, diagnostic ultrasound, and hormonal control of reproduction.
